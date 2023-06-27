With ambitious moves and postseason success come a price — late-round draft picks, or none at all. After two seasons of top-five selections, the Seattle Kraken’s first-round pick Wednesday night (No. 20) is much harder to call.

Recent history has seen multiple success stories. Some teams found diamonds in the rough, some are still waiting on development. Let’s take a look at the last 15 years of the 20th overall pick.

2022, Washington Capitals — Ivan Miroshnichenko, LW, Omskie Krylya (Russia)

The teenager from Ussuryisk, Russia was ranked third among European left wingers and 11th among all European forwards by NHL Central Scouting before the 2022 draft. But Miroshnichenko underwent treatment for Hodgkin lymphoma, sidelining him from training for three months and raising questions about his future.

That likely affected his draft outcome, but the Capitals were happy to have him, and perhaps at a steal. Miroshnichenko agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with Washington in May, hours after terminating his Kontinental Hockey League contract. He could enter the Capitals system this season.

2021, Minnesota Wild — Jesper Wallstedt, G, Lulea HF (Sweden)

The goaltender made the jump to the American Hockey League last season, appearing in 38 games for the Iowa Wild (2.68 goals-against average, .908 save percentage, one shutout). He hasn’t yet made his NHL debut and is considered a few years away, but Minnesota’s heir apparent in net if everything pans out.

2020, New Jersey Devils — Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (Russia)

While continuing to represent Russia in international play, the big blueliner has dabbled in AHL play the past few seasons while spending most of his time on loan to the KHL with his hometown club, Salavat Yulaev Ufa. He was involved in February’s Timo Meier blockbuster trade and is now part of San Jose’s system. He has yet to make his NHL debut.

Advertising

2019, Winnipeg Jets — Ville Heinola, D, Lukko Rauma (Finland)

Heinola has appeared in four different Jets seasons on recalls, but hasn’t stuck, never seeing more than 12 NHL games. He has a goal and 10 assists through 35 Winnipeg contests, spending most of his time with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL.

2018, Los Angeles Kings — Rasmus Kupari, C, Karpat (Finland)

He made his NHL debut in 2020-2021 and played the past two seasons with the Kings, but Kupari was on the move Tuesday, dealt in the massive trade that sent Pierre-Luc Dubois to Los Angeles in exchange for Alex Iafallo, Gabriel Vilardi and Montreal’s second-round pick in the 2024 draft.

Kupari contributed three goals, 80 hits and 15 points in 66 games last season. He averaged 10:06 of ice time, mostly playing on the Kings’ fourth line.

2017, St. Louis Blues — Robert Thomas, C, London Knights (Ontario Hockey League)

And now for a 20th pick who’s stuck. Thomas won a Stanley Cup championship with the Blues in 2019 as their youngest player and remains with the team that drafted him, under contract through 2030-31. He’s one of their highest-paid players.

Thomas has appeared in more NHL games than anyone drafted above him except Vancouver center Elias Pettersson (325), Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen (354) and New Jersey’s first-overall pick Nico Hischier (381), all of whom were taken in the top five picks.

Advertising

2016, Detroit Red Wings — Dennis Cholowski, D, Chilliwack Chiefs (British Columbia Hockey League)

A familiar name in Seattle, Cholowski was claimed by the Kraken from Detroit in the expansion draft after three seasons of declining big-league appearances. He saw four games in the Kraken’s inaugural season, registering two assists. He was waived in October, claimed by Washington, reclaimed by Seattle in February and assigned to the Charlotte Checkers.

Cholowski appeared in two games for the New York Islanders last season, spending the large majority of the season with their AHL affiliate.

2015, Minnesota Wild — Joel Eriksson Ek, C, Farjestads BK Karlstad (Sweden)

Eriksson Ek, 26, has spent all seven of his NHL seasons in Minnesota and he’s in it for the long haul. He signed an 8-year, $42M contract with the Wild on July 2, 2021.

He put up 23 goals and a career-high 61 points in 78 games during the regular season and tried to play through a broken fibula as the Wild were eliminated by the Stars in the 2023 playoffs.

2014, Chicago Blackhawks — Nick Schmaltz, C, Green Bay Gamblers (U.S. Hockey League)

Advertising

He spent parts of three years in Chicago but is perhaps better known as a Coyote since a 2018 trade, sticking with Arizona through rebuilding and upheaval. Schmaltz has 100 goals and 199 assists through 427 career NHL games. He had a career-high 59 and 58 points the past two seasons, respectively.

2013, Detroit Red Wings — Anthony Mantha, RW, Val d’Or Foreurs (Quebec Major Junior Hockey League)

After nearly six seasons in Detroit, Mantha is a Capital now, though his name has been mentioned in recent trade rumors. He’s had a tough time in Washington (11 goals, 16 assists in 67 games last season) and was scratched and demoted as his performance dipped.

Mantha has one year left on his contract at $5.7 million.

2012, Philadelphia Flyers — Scott Laughton, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Laughton has spent his entire 519-game career, spread over 10 seasons, with Philadelphia, where he’s an alternate captain. He’ll hit 200 career points with his next one.

He’s signed through 2025-26 with a $3M cap hit.

2011, Phoenix Coyotes — Connor Murphy, D, U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

Schmaltz reversed the course of Murphy, who spent four seasons in Arizona before carving out a spot in Chicago. He had seven goals and six assists during Chicago’s weak 2022-23 season, appearing in all but two games.

Sponsored

2010, Pittsburgh Penguins — Beau Bennett, RW, Penticton Vees (BCHL)

Bennett played in exactly 200 NHL games and was a member of Pittsburgh’s 2016 Stanley Cup-winning team, though he didn’t meet the requirements to have his name engraved.

The highest-drafted California born-and-trained player in NHL history, Bennett last appeared in six games with the St. Louis Blues in 2017-2018. After a quick stint in the KHL, he announced his retirement on June 26, 2021.

2009, New Jersey Devils — Jacob Josefson, C, Djurgardens IF Stockholm (Sweden)

Josefson announced his retirement, citing injuries he’d been battling, in 2022 at age 31. He spent parts of seven seasons in New Jersey before finishing his NHL career in Buffalo in 2017-2018. He then returned to Europe and captained Djurgardens of the Swedish Hockey League for three years.

His NHL career highs in goals (six) and points (14) came toward the end of his tenure with the Devils.

2008, New York Rangers — Michael Del Zotto, D, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

While the previous two 20th overall picks have retired, 33-year-old journeyman Del Zotto is still around, having played for eight different teams. He hasn’t appeared in the NHL since 2021-22 and is in the Anaheim Ducks system, his third stint with that organization.

He was Thomas’ teammate and won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the Blues.