SAN JOSE, Calif. — Morgan Geekie and his Kraken teammates flipping the tables on their Sunday night opponent in the shots department unfortunately did little to change their all-too-familiar losing result.

After being outshot the better part of the past two weeks, the Kraken had already fired the puck 24 times on San Jose Sharks goalie James Reimer by the seven-minute mark of the second period. But while the Sharks had just nine shots at Philipp Grubauer that same stretch, two found the back of the net in the Kraken’s eventual 3-1 loss, their seventh in a row.

“I think we forechecked hard, we had a lot of pressure,” Geekie said of the game’s early going, especially in a first period that saw the Kraken outshoot the Sharks 19-4.

Geekie would score his team’s only goal of the night that frame, showing some nifty hands in backhanding a puck past Reimer just nine seconds after San Jose had opened the scoring just under three minutes before intermission. But the Kraken, press as they did into the second period and beyond in outshooting the Sharks 40-24 overall, couldn’t find another goal.

It didn’t help the Kraken’s cause that two Sharks, Scott Reedy and Jonah Gadjovich, used this game at SAP Center to score the very first goals of their NHL careers. Or that the Kraken once again came out on the short end of disputed goal calls in getting one taken away and having one counted against them.

Reedy put the Sharks ahead at 7:15 of the second period with his first NHL goal right off a faceoff in the Kraken zone. The puck sat in the left faceoff circle as payers jostled for position, allowing Reedy to swoop in and snap it through a screen, off a body and by Grubauer to break a 1-1 tie and put San Jose ahead to stay.

That came just three minutes after Calle Jarnkrok had a go-ahead goal off a rebound called back for goaltender interference in what was arguably the game’s turning point. Upon review, it was ruled Marcus Johansson had bumped Reimer at the top of the crease just as the initial shot came in.

Then, with 5:23 to go in regulation, Gadjovich redirected a puck past Grubauer with his skate while inside the crease for his first NHL goal. The Kraken challenged that the puck had been kicked in, but this time the goal was upheld.

“We could have done a lot of things right,” Grubauer said afterward. “It was just unfortunate bounces that cost us the game. You know, you can’t control those bounces and just sometimes that’s the way I think the season has been going so far.”

Grubauer last week had insisted his team needed to keep playing hard the rest of the way despite what’s now their second streak of at least seven losses. He felt they started much stronger than in a penalty-filled opening 10 minutes against Boston last week and might have come out with a different result had some pucks gone in early.

“If we put one in the net, or maybe a second one, then it’s a 2-1 game or maybe 2-0,” he said. “For sure. We came out really strong. I think we did a lot of great things.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol agreed the overturned Jarnkrok goal denied the Kraken a just reward for work put in to that point.

“We got no reward for our effort tonight,” Haskstol said. “So, those are things that we have to handle and overcome. I thought we lost our momentum after the second goal against and we didn’t really get it going again in the second period after that second goal against.”

But they did get it going in the third. Geekie had a chance to tie it early on a turnover in the high slot, but Reimer got in front of his ensuing blast. Then, not long after, a puck bounced free to Vince Dunn at point blank range in front of Reimer, but he rammed it straight into the goalie’s pads.

Hakstol and Grubauer both talked about needing to accentuate positives from an otherwise strong effort. Grubauer mentioned the penalty kill, which denied the Sharks on four opportunities and has allowed just one goal the last 17 opponent power plays.

And Hakstol referenced Geekie, whose fourth goal this season came right after Ryan Dzingel beat Grubauer between his legs at the 17:19 mark of the first to open the scoring. Ryan Donato had bumped the puck ahead toward the Sharks net right off the ensuing faceoff and Geekie got a couple of cracks at it before backhanding it home to tie the game 1-1.

Geekie had just two goals since opening night, but said his younger brother, Noah, had told him before the game he would score.

“I think I’m a much better player than I was at the start of the year,” Geekie said. “The stats maybe don’t speak to it, but I think it’s the littler things. The details are a lot better. My faceoffs and things like that. I just go out there every day and try to get better.”