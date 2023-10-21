An early season of struggles and adjustments by the Kraken and some newer personnel has at least improved upon one area that was already looking strong by the end of the prior campaign.

The Kraken’s two penalty-kill units entered Saturday night’s homestand finale against the New York Rangers having fended off 14 of 15 opposing power plays, a 93.33% success rate that’s tied with the Los Angeles Kings for sixth best in the entire league. They were just 21st best last season at 76.7% and even that mediocre result only happened after a midseason strategy change led to better second-half results.

This season, the Kraken killed off the first 14 challenges faced and their only power-play goal allowed came when playing two men down late in Thursday’s game after the Carolina Hurricanes pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.

“I think the goalie has been our best player on the ice — which is important for your penalty-kill unit,” said Kraken newcomer Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, who’s been centering this season’s top Kraken penalty-kill unit. “And after that, every single player is trying to trust that the guy next to him is going to do his job. So, they won’t be trying to overcompensate or do something else. Because that eventually creates breakdowns.”

And Bellemare is being trusted with something even last season’s improved penalty kill wasn’t always succeeding at — getting teammates the puck right away. Bellemare entering Saturday had taken three-quarters of all short-handed faceoffs for the Kraken, winning 12 of 18 for an elite 66.67% success rate.

Overall, the Kraken have a 54% success rate on faceoffs while short-handed, placing them top 10 in the league. Last season, the Kraken were only 27th best at 41.9% success on faceoffs while killing penalties.

Indeed, the team’s faceoff prowess overall was an area of focus throughout training camp and has risen considerably. The Kraken entered play Saturday enjoying 52% faceoff success in all situations, 11th best in the NHL.

Last season, they were second worst at 45.3% and were also last during the playoffs at 43.6%.

Still, faceoff success can be overrated. Research has shown the ability to win faceoffs gains importance when they happen in either the offensive or defensive zones — especially on the power play or killing a penalty. Clearly, the longer it takes an opposing power-play unit to gain possession and set up in the other team’s end the greater the chance of killing the penalty altogether.

“I knew I was going to have a role in that, and I’m trying to embrace it to the best of my abilities,” said Bellemare, who has a solid 51.5% career faceoff success rate and as of Saturday was an above average 63.2% this season in 38 draws taken in all situations. “I’m taking pride in trying to win the space. They’re critical, they could be momentum changing for the game.”

And it’s not always cleanly winning a faceoff that matters. Bellemare often tries to “create a battle” for the puck by tying up the opposing centerman so his teammates can swoop in and gain control of it.

Bellemare scored a short-handed goal in Thursday’s win over Carolina, leaving the Kraken at a goal differential of zero when playing a man down.

He wasn’t the only new penalty-kill addition this summer, with free-agent defenseman Brian Dumoulin also replacing the departed Carson Soucy on the second unit. An early injury then knocked forward Brandon Tanev off the second unit for at least another month, with Alex Wennberg stepping into his spot

The penalty kill took off success-wise last season after an early January switch devised by assistant coach Dave Lowry to a more passive system of defending. The Kraken penalty-killers now try to keep the puck to the perimeter — trusting the goalies to stop any shots from a distance — and generally allow opponents to pass it around in non-dangerous areas.

But they also remain ready to aggressively pounce when an opponent appears vulnerable with a puck along the side wall or lost in their skates.

Once that happens, the Kraken defenders closest to the puck will fly in, battle for possession and try to clear it out of their zone.

“I feel like we started something good at the end of last year, and this year we started doing a lot of the same things,” said Wennberg, who saw ample penalty-killing time last season. “We do a lot of good things, and we stick to what we know. So, nothing much has changed. I just feel like with the details, we’re really finding our spots.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol agreed there are multiple pieces to successfully killing a penalty, such as denying opponents an easy entry into the defensive zone. The Kraken are one of the better teams at forcing opponents to dump the puck in at the blue line rather than carrying it over on their own and setting up shop.

Those dump-ins lead to puck battles in the corners the Kraken have become better at winning. After that, they’ve also improved at clearing the puck down the ice and not allowing opponents to keep it inside their end.

“Everybody’s got to be on the same page and work,” Hakstol said.

Of course, it helps when opponents can’t gain possession of the puck to begin with, starting in the faceoff circle.

“That’s a big part of it,” Hakstol said. “We didn’t do enough of it last year.”