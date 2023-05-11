DALLAS — Two of the NHL’s 32 teams stood still at the trade deadline, neither buyers nor sellers. Both are still alive in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, and one is on the brink of reaching the conference finals.

Doubling down on the existing roster was an uninspiring choice at the time, an easy call to scrutinize, but it’s hard to argue with the results. The Kraken are in Dallas for Game 5 of a second-round series against the Stars. The Toronto Maple Leafs avoided getting swept on Wednesday, but the Florida Panthers have a commanding 3-1 series lead over them. Meanwhile, several teams that gave up future assets for rental players saw their gamble turn up nothing.

The Kraken made a deal with the San Jose Sharks for depth defenseman Jaycob Megna on Feb. 5, almost a month before the deadline. He’s played sparingly and hasn’t appeared in a playoff game, though he travels with the team as a “black ace,” or reserve, just in case.

Timing-wise, it’s hard to call that a deadline move. It’s the only trade Seattle made during the regular season.

At that point the Kraken front office thought scoring leader Andre Burakovsky would return in a week to 10 days, so it didn’t attempt to offset that loss. But Burakovsky had several injury setbacks and hasn’t played since Feb. 7. Maybe, general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times, they might have made a move if they’d seen the future.

“At the end of the day we believed in the group we had and didn’t think there were prices that we were willing to pay at [that] point to change the chemistry that we have in our locker room currently,” Francis said after the deadline passed.

Advertising

“You bring somebody else in from the outside, especially in a rental position, it changes the dynamics of the locker room. … This team, to the best of my knowledge and my information, likes each other. They believe in what we have.”

The locker room seemed relieved.

“It’s always nice when you come out of it with a similar core, because there’s guys that you’ve been through so much with, training camp and regular season and whatnot,” defenseman Jamie Oleksiak said after Thursday’s morning skate. “Sometimes you need a new face and kind of a change of pace. It’s big.

“But I would say there’s a little bit of anxiety. When I was younger it affected me a little bit more. Now I’ve kind of learned to roll with the punches. There’s only so much you can control.”

Both the Kraken and Panthers wound up wild-card teams. Florida was four points outside the second wild-card spot at the March 3 deadline. Panthers general manager Bill Zito told NHL.com he fielded offers but none worthy of giving up their playoff push. They weren’t ready to admit it wasn’t their year.

“I can tell you the truth that I’m confident they can do it,” Zito was quoted as saying on securing a postseason berth. “If you tell me intellectually, ‘Oh well, the odds are this.’ OK, they are. People have overcome far greater odds than what we’re facing. One thing I do know is that we don’t quit.”

Florida shocked the league with a Game 7 overtime win against the Boston Bruins, who secured the best regular-season record in NHL history, setting marks in points (135) and wins (65). It then went to work on the Maple Leafs, winning both Games 1 and 2 in Toronto.

Advertising

Those who stood still are making moves.

McCann back on fourth line

Kraken forward Jared McCann spent Thursday’s morning skate again working out on the fourth line alongside Ryan Donato and Brandon Tanev.

McCann started Game 4 on the fourth line in his return from a six-game absence for a suspected concussion, and Tye Kartye remained on his former trio alongside Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle. Still, Kraken coach Dave Hakstol bumped McCann around throughout the game, juggling line combinations against the Stars.

“He started in a spot that made sense for us,” Hakstol said after the skate was done. “As we went through that game, we mixed and matched a lot of things — it wasn’t just him. We didn’t like some of the things that we were doing. We didn’t like the way we were going, so we shuffled a lot of things. It wasn’t just him.”

McCann played just over 13 minutes in Game 4 — which was about three minutes less than his season average — registering the Kraken’s first shot of the contest and two more after that. Two of those minutes were spent on the power play and killing penalties.

“There’s a piece of managing some minutes,” Hakstol said of easing McCann back in. “I mean, he’s been out for two weeks, so when you jump back in to five on five, the penalty kill, the power play and jumping right back in, we were mindful of that.

“But that’s not something that’s really top of mind. He’s ready to go. Like everybody else, Jared’s got to elevate his game and be better than he was the night before. But that’s all of us.”

Advertising

Fixing the broken pieces

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn said the team looked “disorganized” throughout Game 4 but took steps in Thursday’s morning skate to correct some issues.

“I feel like we found a way to fix a lot of it and just find a way to make things easier on ourselves,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the team played “too safe” against the Stars — something he’d also said following a loss to Colorado in the opening round — and must simplify things and play more aggressively.

“Both teams are very dynamic on the rush through the neutral zone,” Dunn said. “Very organized both defensively and offensively. I think when we’re more aggressive we make things a lot easier on ourselves, and we can anticipate the plays a lot more.”

Hakstol said the team’s “readiness” wasn’t evident from the opening puck drop of Game 4.

“You look at the first couple of periods the other night, and our forecheck was nonexistent,” he said. “I mean, we were either late getting there, disorganized when we did get there, or the puck was coming through us. That’s a tough way to play. You don’t end up spending a whole lot of time in the offensive zone.”

Sponsored

The Kraken were limited to nine shots on goal through those two periods. Some of it was the rock solid Stars defense, anchored by Miro Heiskanen returning from a Game 3 puck to the face. But Hakstol said the Kraken must do more to help themselves both in attitude and tactical execution.

“For us, there are certain areas we have to do a better job in to give ourselves a better chance to be successful,” he said.

Stars flattery

Dallas forward Tyler Seguin has publicly admired the Kraken’s depth since before the teams met in the playoffs.

“You see pretty quickly how they could have beaten Colorado,” Seguin said Thursday morning. “It’s hard to believe it, because [the Avalanche] are such a good team.

“Seattle’s the real deal. Their depth is incredible. They work hard, and they play a system they’ve all bought into. They’re dangerous in the playoffs.”