A seesaw night of emotions in Seattle’s first major professional hockey playoff game in more than a century ended with a jampacked house of Climate Pledge Arena fans witnessing firsthand the star-power that made the visiting team into Stanley Cup champions.

Saturday night’s twisting and turning Game 3 playoff spectacle turned decisively on Colorado Avalanche star-power goals, two apiece from Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen and another from Cale Makar. And though the Kraken finally saw their own top-scoring regular-season line tally a huge tying goal, this 6-4 loss was sealed when they couldn’t contain big names Rantanen and MacKinnon in an 88-second third-period span.

“I think we just have to work as a five-man unit and not give them too much open ice,” said Kraken defenseman Jamie Oleksiak, whose goal with seven minutes to go in the second period was followed 19 seconds later by a Matty Beniers strike that enabled his team to tie the game before the Avs countered with three in the third. “I think when we’re working together in each zone I think we’re very effective and that’s when we get the best results. So, that’s going to be a big focus for us here.”

Colorado leads the best-of-seven, opening-round series 2-1 with Game 4 set for Climate Pledge on Monday night.

MacKinnon was held to a lone assist the first two games but scored a pair for Colorado, starting with a first-period breakaway chance that put Colorado ahead just before intermission. Rantanen has three goals in the series after also tallying the lone Avalanche marker in the opener and adding an empty-netter to cap his two-goal performance at the end of this one.

Jaden Schwartz scored his second goal of the night for the Kraken with 40 seconds to go to close things out.

Schwartz had caused the sold out crowd of 17,151 to be whipped into a frenzy just under seven minutes into the opening frame, redirecting a Justin Schultz point blast to open the scoring.

Just when it appeared they’d head to intermission with the lead, self-inflicted disaster struck. A power play that’s been bad all series turned miserable when Daniel Sprong fell down and allowed J.T. Compher to waltz in alone and tie things with just under four minutes to go in the frame.

Then, with only 44 seconds to play in the period, Vince Dunn pinched up too far and saw MacKinnon breeze on by him for a breakaway and go-ahead goal on Philipp Grubauer. But the worst was still to come just 4:33 into the middle period when Beniers got beaten cleanly on an own zone faceoff — another Kraken issue fast becoming a serious problem — and saw Makar step into a slap shot that put the visitors ahead 3-1 and silenced any lingering energy the crowd had brought with them.

The Kraken appeared headed for certain defeat until, seemingly out of nowhere, the game suddenly turned on the strength of Oleksiak’s backhand.

Looking like a vintage Larry Robinson in his 1970s prime, the 6-foot-7, 255-pound Oleksiak gathered the puck along the left side boards and lugged it forward — evading defenders around him. As those defenders closed in, Oleksiak shifted to his backhand and lifted the puck high behind Alexandar Georgiev to wake the crowd up.

That crowd had yet to completely sit down when play resumed, and Jordan Eberle dumped a pass in behind the Colorado net to Jared McCann, who looked up and spotted Beniers in the slot. Beniers alertly shoved Alex Newhook out of the way just as the puck came toward him, then one-timed it in behind Georgiev to give his team new life in a game tied 3-3.

“I’m sure you guys heard it, especially at the second period there,” Oleksiak said of the crowd’s eruption on the goals. “At the end of the second, the guys had a lot of momentum. The guys were playing hard and playing well, and we just have to feed off that for a full 60.”

With the Kraken carrying that emotion into the third period and nearly retaking the lead, Rantanen suddenly found himself all alone in the high slot and easily one-timed a laser behind Grubauer to put the Avalanche ahead to stay. MacKinnon followed not long after with a hard snap shot he pinpointed beyond Grubauer for key insurance.

It symbolized a game where the Kraken seemed to grab momentum, only to give it right back very quickly.

“We spent a lot of time in their zone and then they grabbed the momentum back on a couple of errors that ended up in the back of our net,” Schwartz said. “We did a good job of climbing back. These games are very tight. Each team seems to grab momentum at different times. It’s close out there, tight games.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said his team gave the top Avalanche players too much room to freewheel at critical junctures.

“We know the level of players they are,” he said. “Those guys are world-class players and we gave them too much time and space a little too easy tonight. They’re going to work, they’re going to generate, they’re going to get their opportunities. But when we’re taking away that time and space and making it a little more difficult that’s obviously better for us.”

