LOS ANGELES — New Kraken forward Victor Rask had a lot of competition just in attempting to be the best hockey player in his own household.

His older sister, Fanny, 30, played 13 seasons at the top level of women’s club hockey in their native Sweden and was a mainstay for that country’s national team, including at the Winter Olympics in 2014 and then again in 2018, where she led the squad in points. She also played in three IIHF World Championships.

For Rask, 29, acquired Monday from the Minnesota Wild for future considerations, there isn’t much debate over who the better player was.

“I mean, she’s been in the Olympics,” he said Saturday after the Kraken’s morning skate at Crypto.com Arena. “That means she’s a little bit better.”

Rask these days is just hoping to be good enough to stay in the NHL. He couldn’t do that in Minnesota, getting demoted to the AHL on Feb. 19 despite being in the final season of a six-year contract with the Wild that pays him $4 million annually.

Getting shipped to the Kraken is being widely viewed as Wild general manager Bill Guerin gifting Rask a chance to audition for a 2022-23 contract at the NHL level. Kraken GM Ron Francis — who is paying half of Rask’s remaining salary — was at the Carolina Hurricanes’ helm during the center’s three most productive NHL seasons from 2015-2018, when he scored 51 combined goals and 114 total points.

But he’s managed just 23 goals and 34 total points in nearly four seasons since.

“It means a lot,” Rask said of this opportunity. “Just showing how I can be a good player. An effective player. I think I belong in this league, and so I think it’s going to be fine.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Rask will need to be flexible in his game. Rask played center most of his career but with the Kraken will be used mostly on the wing.

“He has good ability,” Hakstol said. “He’s a smart player with really good puck skills. And he can make plays. So, he’ll be a part of not only our power play, but he’s got to bring some of that element and generate some offense for us.”

Hakstol is aware of how big this playing time could be for someone the Wild effectively gave up on before a playoff run.

“This is an opportunity for him to get back and to get into a good stretch of games over the next five weeks,” Hakstol said. “Whether or not he’s in every game — and I’m not guaranteeing that to anybody — this is a good opportunity for him to get back into the NHL and do the things that he’s good at.”

Rask said that he likes to play “smart” in both ends of the rink and that reviving his scoring touch might simply come down to “showing a little more grit.”

There was plenty of that between him and his sister growing up. The two started hockey at roughly the same time would play bandy — a type of ball hockey on skates popular in Sweden and Russia — against each other in their backyard. They also played hockey alongside one another on the same boys’ youth teams.

“There was no bad blood,” Rask said. “We just wanted the best for each other.”

Fanny Rask, wearing the same No. 49 as her brother has in the NHL, would score 133 goals and add 173 assists for 306 points during her career. She also won a Swedish club championship in 2013 with her AIK IF team in Stockholm but retired in July 2020, declaring she was frustrated by the slow-moving professionalization of the women’s game.

Victor Rask entered Saturday with 91 fewer points in the NHL than his sister managed during her career in Swedish women’s hockey. And if he hopes to catch her someday, a good showing with the Kraken seems almost a must.

Fleury scratched

Kraken defenseman Haydn Fleury was scratched from Saturday’s game with an unspecified upper body injury after absorbing a second-period hit along the boards in Tuesday’s win over the Coyotes in Arizona. Forward Jaden Schwartz was also absent Saturday with an undisclosed upper body injury.

Schwartz has two goals and one assist in eight games since his return after undergoing hand surgery and missing more than two months of action.

Kings of the 1-3-1

Saturday marked the Kraken’s second game against a Kings team deploying a rare 1-3-1 system designed to clog up the neutral zone for attacking teams seeking entry into the Los Angeles end of the rink.

Back in January, the Kings prevailed 3-1 at Climate Pledge Arena behind a two-goal performance by Phillip Danault, one of the best two-way centermen in the game. Hakstol said before Saturday’s game he felt his team did a good job of breaking through the Kings’ system and would have to focus to do the same again.

The 1-3-1 uses one man up high to pressure the puck carrier, one hanging back and three players in between them to clog up attacking formations in the neutral zone. Often called a “trap” system, it limits passing and puck-handling creativity for teams trying to gain entry into the Kings’ zone and often forces them to dump the puck in and chase after it.

“They’re good at it,” Hakstol said of the Kings. “They’re committed to it. They’re effective. So, you just have to make sure you have five guys that are attacking on one page and know what the plan is to get through it.

“Probably more important is, we don’t want to be looking at it all that often. So, get the puck going quick.”