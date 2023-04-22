A notable scoresheet absence the first two games of the Kraken’s opening-round playoff series was their top-scoring line of Jared McCann, Matty Beniers and Jordan Eberle.

They managed a team-leading 84 goals and 190 points during the regular season but were blanked by Colorado through the first 120 minutes of play. Numbers from the Natural Stat Trick website show the three at just a lone “high danger” chance by Eberle of the 24 generated team-wide at even strength.

It’s a big reason this opening-round series, tied 1-1, was the NHL’s lowest scoring to date at just nine combined goals entering Saturday night’s Game 3 at Climate Pledge Arena.

“I think the chances are a lot more limited and harder to come by because it’s the playoffs,” Beniers said after Saturday’s morning skate. “We definitely could have a few (goals) right now, but they’re not going in yet.”

Yanni Gourde led the team with six “high-danger” chances by himself after two games, tied for second most by any player in these playoffs. Eeli Tolvanen is next closest with four, which isn’t surprising given the line with him, Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand has caused the most offensive damage in the series.

Beniers has his team’s lone high-danger chance during a power play that in the two games went 0 for 5. Given Beniers, McCann and Eberle feature on the Kraken’s two power-play units, any scoring drought for them will usually impact the team’s production with the man advantage.

Beniers had three even-strength shots on goal the first two games, Eberle four, while McCann — who led the team with 40 goals and 70 points this season — had just one.

One of their better chances involved just Beniers and Eberle with the teams playing at four-on-four in the final minute of the second period of Game 2. Beniers led a 3-on-1 rush up ice and dropped the puck to a trailing Jamie Oleksiak — who slid it over to Eberle.

That final pass may have been one too many as Eberle got the puck at a tough, close-in angle.

Eberle might still have scored had he been able to lift the puck over sprawling goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. Instead, the game stayed tied and the Avalanche scored in the final period to tie the series.

One reason for the line’s struggles is they’ve been unable to create a single rebound chance in the two games after specializing all season at hard corner and net front work to generate goals in tight spaces.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Saturday that “we need to generate offense throughout the lineup” when asked about the trio.

“Depending on the matchups, depending on the different situations on the road — who’s drawing what matchup — sometimes you’ve got a bit more of a challenge,” he said. “So, I think all of our guys can be a little bit better. I think we can be a little bit more consistent. And I think we’re going to need to be in order to be successful, not only tonight but in this series.”

Colorado made tactical changes between Games 1 and 2, bumping Mikko Rantanen to the second line to help spread the offense around. Nathan MacKinnon had been held to a lone assist the two games, but Arturri Lehkonen, the other top line mainstay for Colorado, did generate a goal and an assist in the Game 2 victory.

Hakstol was asked whether he’d contemplate similar moves, but suggested he’s more inclined to make specific “adjustments” that fit the game of the existing lines.

The Kraken as the road team didn’t have the final line change the first two games, which limited their ability to tweak some of the line matchups they faced. Hakstol also wasn’t sure Saturday how often he’d use the final change to set specific matchups now that the team is home for Games 3 and 4.

“We’ve never been a big line matchup team,” he said. “You look at us historically throughout the year, there’ll be some of that. Being at home allows you to get some matchups and avoid some matchups. But like I said, we haven’t been a hard match team all year. We aren’t going to start right now.”

Keeping them in it

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 72 of the 76 shots directed his way by Colorado in the first two games, the most shots faced and saves made by any netminder in the playoffs.

Grubauer entered Game 3 with a .947 playoff save percentage — he was at .895 for the season — and was a big reason the Kraken outscored the Avs 5-4 the first two games when advanced metrics suggest that score should be reversed in Colorado’s favor based on shot quality.

Evolving Hockey’s advanced stats suggest Grubauer saved 2.43 goals more than expected based on the quality of shots faced while Colorado netminder Georgiev had allowed 0.87 more than expected given what the Kraken fired his way.

Maintenance for Geekie

Kraken forward Morgan Geekie, who had a Game 1 goal and has played well in the series thus far, was a notable absentee at Saturday’s morning skate.

Hakstol termed the absence a “maintenance day” for Geekie, suggesting he’d be in the Game 3 lineup. Jesper Froden skated in Geekie’s usual right-wing slot alongside Jaden Schwartz and Alex Wennberg in the morning skate.

Not-so-hostile environment

Before the Kraken’s first NHL playoff game, Avalanche star Rantanen expected Climate Pledge Arena would be rocking Saturday.

“I don’t mind it, when they’re kind of giving it to you,” Colorado’s regular-season goals leader said. “I kind of maybe feed off of it, even.”

Seattle and Colorado enjoyed more success on the road this season. Kraken player theories on this backward-sounding trend included fewer distractions away from the comforts of home and less control over matchups.

Rantanen had another suggestion. He led by saying the Avalanche need to play “a simple road game” in order to go up 2-1 in the series.

“It doesn’t have to be fancy,” he said. “Sometimes at home, you feel like you have to impress the crowd or something. Here, 90% or more of the building or more is against us, so it doesn’t really matter how we get it done.”

Run for the money

The atmosphere may be electric, but Colorado stressed a better start to Game 3. The Avalanche came out flat and fell behind 2-0 in the first period Thursday in Colorado. They rallied out of that hole to win 3-2.

They also gave up the first goal to the Kraken two nights earlier in the playoff opener. The Kraken went on to win that one 3-1.

Defenseman Erik Johnson, the Avalanche’s longest-tenured player, has seen how many teams stack up against the defending Stanley Cup champions. The Kraken are giving them a better first-round challenge than either opponent the past two seasons, neither of which took a single game.

“They’ve come really hard. They’re a really good forechecking team,” Johnson said. “All their four lines play with a great identity and they’ve made it tough on us.

“We could be a little bit sharper, but they’ve been really good executing their game. They’re a good team and it’s going to be a tight series.”