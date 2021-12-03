The Kraken had their first goal called back in Detroit on Wednesday when Mason Appleton was called for goalie interference.

On first glance, it might be tough to grasp why Appleton, who was bumped by a Red Wings defender and made light contact with goalie Thomas Griess, was called for the penalty.

Goalie interference, much like kicked goals or offsides reviews, has been an enigma for even the most seasoned of hockey watchers for years. It seems most of the time the offensive player making any contact with the goalie in the blue paint of the crease earns a call, but consistency has been hard to come by in the NHL.

According to Rule 69 of the NHL’s rulebook, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.

“If an attacking player enters the goal crease and, by his actions, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to defend his goal, and a goal is scored, the goal will be disallowed.”

It sounds clear cut enough, but deciding if the goaltender’s ability is impaired can be subjective. There isn’t a rule stating players can’t stand in the goal crease or can’t make contact with the goalie at all; it all has to come together.

Advertising

The rule book even provides an example, “an attacking player is standing in the goal crease when the puck enters the crease then crosses the goal line. In no way does he affect the goalkeeper’s ability to defend his goal.” That would be a goal.

In Appleton’s case, even though he was pushed by the Detroit defender, the officials ruled that once contact had been made between him and Griess, he didn’t do enough to get out of the way, which impaired Greiss’ ability to save the shot.

The rule gets tricky because it isn’t all about the crease. If contact is made outside the crease as well, and it goes the way it did in the Appleton example, it would still be called no goal if the officials determined he interfered with the ability to save the puck.

If a player is pushed by the goalie’s teammate and there’s nothing he could do about it, usually that won’t be goalie interference. But even still, it can be subjective.

For the Kraken it was just a December game in Detroit where they still earned a point, but it’s a given they’ll have to deal with a more high-stakes goalie interference call in the future.

Schwartz, Eberle still day-to-day

Jordan Eberle skated in a red noncontact jersey during the morning skate Friday, but according to Kraken coach Dave Hakstol, he remains day-to-day along with Jaden Schwartz. Both missed Wednesday’s game in Detroit with lower-body injuries.

Advertising

Calle Jarnkrok was back on the ice in a regular jersey for the first time since being placed on injured reserve earlier this week. He last played on Nov. 24 against Carolina, when he left the game early in the third period.

Hakstol said Jarnkrok is still day-to-day and is in his rehab process. Will Borgen, who missed the game in Detroit, was available against the Oilers and is considered healthy.

Lind on life in the NHL

Kole Lind was preparing to go on a road trip for the Charlotte Checkers when he had to change course.

The Kraken winger ended up en route to Detroit to meet the NHL squad for their game with the Red Wings, then on a flight back to Seattle right after.

In between the travel madness, his ninth NHL game.

“Obviously NHL games are a lot faster,” said Lind before the Kraken’s game with Edmonton on Friday night. “Things happen a lot quicker. But it’s pretty easy to adjust in that sense, especially getting a skate in before the game. … It’s a good time to be joining the team and hopefully I can bring some charisma to the group.”

Lind was the Kraken’s expansion pick from Vancouver, and at 23 years old, is still fighting for a more consistent spot in the NHL.

“He’s got to go out and do his job,” Hakstol said in Detroit. “He’s played well, in Charlotte. He’s been doing a good job and playing a good role there. So he needs to come into our lineup and play a good role for us tonight.”