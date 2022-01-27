PITTSBURGH — To hear Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer tell it, there’s a fine line between defenders blocking shots and merely getting in the way of him seeing the puck.

Grubauer was quick to laud teammates for their shot-blocking Thursday night in a 2-1 overtime win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in what — perhaps not so coincidentally — was also one of the goalie’s better performances this season.

“Guys were blocking shots like crazy today,” Grubauer said after stopping 23 of 24 shots. “Getting into shooting lanes as well and letting me see the puck. Boxing out in front. Knowing where their forwards are and what the situation gives you.”

Grubauer took a lot of heat, particularly early on in the season, for allowing some longer distanced goals and others that appeared stoppable. He admitted it was taking him time to adjust to the play of some of his teammates, though goalie and defenders seemed a lot more in-sync on the recent 3-3 homestand.

“I mean, it’s been building over our last couple of games,” he said. “The last couple of games at home — I mean, our last one (a loss to Nashville) wasn’t our best one. But since we came out of the Christmas break, it started in Colorado where we started to play like our game and everyone’s buying in.”

That prior defeat to Nashville saw Grubauer let in a couple of goals somewhat reminiscent of some of his earlier struggling efforts. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol mentioned afterward that Grubauer would “need to be better” against the Penguins and make timely saves as he had earlier in the homestand.

And that Grubauer did on several occasions throughout this contest, including on Jeff Carter shortly after Jared McCann’s tying goal late in the third period.

“He had a couple of big ones, probably none bigger than the one on Carter after we’d tied it up,” Hakstol said. “And that was tough. He had to fight that thing off. That’s a guy that can shoot the puck coming down Main Street.”

Eberle ends drought

Kraken forward Jordan Eberle is headed to his second All-Star Game and sits second on his team in goal scoring and total points.

So, he isn’t exactly panicking over the fact he’d failed to score in his last 17 games heading into Thursday’s action against the Pittsburgh Penguins. In fact, the last time Eberle put the puck in the net was against those same Penguins back on Dec. 6 and he’s been held pointless his last seven contests.

“I’ve had a ton of chances,” Eberle said, chuckling. “I just can’t find a way to put one in right now.”

Eberle had more chances in Thursday’s game, including a breakaway in the closing minutes with his team down by a goal. But he failed to connect and is now scoreless in 18 games.

Earlier in the season, advance statistics had Eberle’s “expected goals” on shots lagging far behind his actual goals. Now the two, entering play Thursday, were almost dead even, with his 12.5 expected goals numbers from MoneyPuck being right in line with his 12 actual goals — suggesting he’s right about the swing of luck against him on some of his opportunities.

Natural Stat Trick’s website also shows Eberle with 52 “high-danger” scoring chances in 40 games this season. That’s almost as many as the 58 such opportunities he had over 55 games last season with the New York Islanders.

“Like I said, I feel like I’m getting a ton of chances,” Eberle said. “If those chances don’t come, that’s when you really have to start worrying about it and figure out why that’s not happening. It’s always on and off.”

Eberle’s slump happens to have coincided with some improved all-around play by his team. He agreed everybody is trying to play more defensively — which could perhaps explain a small part of his scoring drop-off. But he also said it isn’t a bad thing to have other players carrying more of the team’s load.

“We’re getting contributions from other guys and that’s important,” he said. “You can’t have only a couple of guys scoring. You need it throughout the lineup. And then you also need to defend better so you don’t have to score as much.”

McCann revenge game

McCann admits he was floored last summer when Penguins general manager Ron Hextall phoned to tell him he’d been traded to Toronto. McCann had felt he’d grown into a main part of the Penguins the past three seasons and was disappointed to be shipped out — Pittsburgh not wanting to lose him for nothing in the expansion draft.

“It was a very stressful time,” he said before Thursday’s return here.

But it’s with a much more positive outlook that McCann took the ice here Thursday for the first time since leaving. The Kraken, it turns out, did indeed draft him — from the Maple Leafs, after they left him unprotected days after the trade — and gave McCann the opportunity that sees him as the team’s top goal-scorer with 17 and overall point-getter with 26.

“I’m obviously really happy with how it’s all worked out,” McCann said.

Note

Hakstol liked what he saw from Chris Driedger in Thursday’s morning skate, so he reactivated him as the backup netminder for the Penguins contest and optioned Joey Daccord to the team’s taxi squad. Driedger had been in COVID-19 protocol since Jan. 16.