Kraken center Morgan Geekie has developed in several key areas his first 100 NHL games, most notably the faceoff circle.

Heading into Sunday night’s clash against the Dallas Stars, the 100th game of his career, Geekie led all Kraken regulars with a 52.2% faceoff win percentage. He’s the only Kraken regular above 50% and that’s come in his first full season in which he hasn’t spent in the minors.

“I think I’ve been playing really good hockey in my mind since Christmas,” Geekie said after Sunday’s morning skate. “I’ve gotten a lot better. And I think for me it’s just faceoffs and going out and competing every night. I think faceoffs are something you can always control. You can’t control where the puck bounces or what other guys do or who you’re playing.

“But anytime you can put the ball in your court and start with the puck I think that’s something that I can work on for sure.”

Players that can win more than 50% of faceoffs are considered good. Anything above 55% is viewed as very good while beyond 60% is elite.

Dallas entered the night second overall in NHL faceoff wins at 54.5%, just behind the top-rated Toronto Maple Leafs. The Kraken were tied with the New York Rangers for sixth worst at 47.7%.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Geekie has become one of his most reliable players in the faceoff circle.

“He’s reliable on either side there,” Hakstol said. “He’s worked hard on that part of his game.”

Hakstol added that Geekie’s work has been even more laudable given that much of his prior NHL time with Carolina had been as a winger. Geekie had been a center throughout his junior career and admitted it was a challenging switch to move to wing and then back again this season given how differently he saw the game unfold from vantage points at both positions.

On faceoffs, Geekie said he knew the team didn’t have a lot of right-handed shooting centermen in camp and that he’d get an NHL shot. So, he worked to identify his strengths when taking the draw and to perfect them.

“You see the top guys and they stick with what works and they don’t change up too often,” he said. “So, I’m just trying to find my niche and be able to go out there and compete.”

McCann fight OK

Hakstol said Sunday he had no problem with top-scorer Jared McCann getting into a fight with Vegas forward Michael Amadio during Friday night’s loss. McCann at one point sent Amadio’s helmet flying off with a punch — something that previously has led to combatants sometimes breaking bones in their hand.

McCann emerged unscathed and scored his team-leading 25th goal of the season against Dallas on Sunday, taking an Alex Wennberg pass in the left circle and firing home a wrist shot at 3:55 of the opening period while short-handed.

Some teams make a point of telling top skill players to leave fighting to others so they don’t risk injury. While Hakstol said there are times he doesn’t want a scoring leader risking injury unnecessarily, he reiterated his postgame thoughts from Friday about liking McCann trying to fire up the team.

“I’ll be honest, the way we’re built everybody’s got to do their part,” Hakstol said. “We don’t have anybody that should be absent from the competitive side of the game. The one thing that I want to make sure of is that we’re doing it for the right reasons at the right time. Not purely out of frustration or another avenue.

“It’s about doing the right thing for the team at the right time. Like I said, the way we’re built, everybody’s got to be all-in on all of those parts.”

