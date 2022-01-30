NEW YORK — Despite the Kraken losing Sunday’s game, they spent most of the afternoon tying the hometown New York Rangers in knots.

Through two periods, the Rangers had managed just nine shots on goal. Though they got some breakaway chances late with the Kraken pressing for the tying goal, they’d otherwise been denied any odd-man rushes most of the contest.

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant wasn’t impressed at all with his group’s effort.

“It was awful,” he said.

Of the Kraken, he said: “They play hard. They send four lines at you. I’m not disrespecting their game. I’m talking about my team tonight.”

Gallant was “very disappointed” with his team’s overall approach coming off a pair of losses. Still, as mentioned, the Kraken had something to do with that given how they played a disciplined style that prevented the Rangers from freewheeling.

“I thought we eliminated a lot of the rush,” Kraken defenseman Mark Giordano said. “Even when they did get entries, we did really good tracking. Guys getting back to the puck with sticks. So, we didn’t give up much.”

Advertising

According to the Natural Stat Trick website, the Kraken out-chanced the Rangers 60-38 overall. The “high danger” chances were much closer at 8-7 for the Kraken.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said the game was a continuation of his team’s tight play during a win over Pittsburgh three days prior.

“When we take care of the puck and manage it well and make sure we’re not giving away anything easily — especially off the rush — we will become difficult to play against,” Hakstol said. “And that’s the way we played today. Not all the way through. There are patches to this game where we can play a little bit better. But for the most part we played a pretty damn good road game.”

Driedger return coming

Chris Driedger is still waiting to play his first game since Jan. 15 after Philipp Grubauer got the start Sunday. Driedger, coming out of COVID-19 protocol, was to have played in one of the initially scheduled back-to-back weekend games before Saturday’s contest on Long Island, New York, was postponed due to a snowstorm.

Now, he’ll likely start either Tuesday in Boston or in Wednesday’s makeup of the Saturday postponement.

Notes