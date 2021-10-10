Kraken coach Dave Hakstol is keeping Tuesday’s opening lineup close to the vest.

The past week since the last preseason game against the Canucks has seen several line combinations, and a lot of that is Hakstol and his staff ensuring they give every possibility a chance; after all, most of these guys have never played with each other.

“There could still be some decisions,” Hakstol said Sunday.

Monday’s roster deadline is at 2 p.m., at which point teams have to submit their final roster for their respective opening games. A player on waivers is still able to play, but the Kraken wouldn’t be able to waive any of its final rostered players until after its first game, Tuesday night.

A lot of posturing is around contract statuses. For example, defenseman Dennis Cholowski is on a two-way deal, which means he has two different salaries when he’s playing in the NHL or with AHL Charlotte at any point this season.

The current Kraken roster after Sunday — 26 players — doesn’t have any waivers-exempt players remaining, which means any player demoted from the roster will be exposed.

Colin Blackwell hasn’t practiced with the team at any point in training camp, and perhaps could begin the season on injured reserve; it was thought for a bit Yanni Gourde would start the season there, but given his progress and traveling status, he’s likely to begin the season on the 23-man roster.

Gourde skates again

Gourde has been a full participant at practice since the preseason finale in Vancouver last week. He skated between the top line wingers Jaden Schwartz and Jordan Eberle at the end of last week, but he alternated with Morgan Geekie in the middle of Ryan Donato and Mason Appleton on Sunday.

Hakstol already said that Gourde would be a part of the five-game road trip, if only perhaps to keep his practice routine. Signs on the ice though are pointing toward a guy who might be ready sooner than it has been let on.

Since he alternated with Geekie in the middle Sunday and hasn’t had a consistent presence on a singular line, it’s safe to bet Gourde won’t be ready for Vegas. The rest of the trip? Perhaps it’s not so impossible.

Grubauer reacts to Olympics

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer was one of three players named to the German Olympic hockey roster last week.

“It’s incredible,” said Grubauer. “Every time you put on the German jersey, it’s an honor to represent your country, especially at the Olympics.”

Grubauer was a member of the 2016 team that played in the Olympic qualifiers, but NHL players didn’t go to the Olympics in 2018, when Germany finished with a silver medal.

This time around, Grubauer will get a chance to represent his country on the biggest stage for real.

“This year will be a little different with the NHL guys going there,” he said. “They (Germany) did a phenomenal job.”

Notes