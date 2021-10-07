Ryan Donato’s goal in the Kraken preseason finale in Vancouver was a good representation of what he has been working toward.

Known as an offense-first player his entire career, Donato also has carried a reputation of a shooter, and perhaps one of a one-trick pony.

His focus in camp for the Kraken, his fourth NHL team, has been improving on the little things. His goal at Vancouver was still what he’s best at — scoring — but was also a sign of a player working to get into dirtier areas, and working hard to make goals happen.

“I think a lot of guys could say they work on getting pucks and tight shots up top during practice,” Donato said. “It’s something you work on afterwards (practice), and I was a bit lucky there.”

Throughout camp and the preseason games, Donato has routinely been one of, if not the, last players on the ice. That was true of Thursday’s session, as he, Mason Appleton, Will Borgen and a few others remained out there long after practice had concluded.

In a new system, Donato has taken it as an opportunity to expand his game, work toward building chemistry with new linemates — he’s been shifted throughout the lineup so far — and take the extra time to improve some of those other areas.

Advertising

“I think it’s just competing and being hungry,” he said. “You want to be a guy who can help the team in any way possible. Sometimes it comes down to those practices, those little things you don’t really have time to do in practice, things like that. Afterwards is a good time to do some of those things.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol singled out Donato’s goal Tuesday night, and his hockey sense in getting to the net front.

“That was a heck of a play,” Hakstol said Tuesday. “A really good poise-and-presence play for (Donato) to just take a second to settle it and find the top of the net on that rebound.”

The Kraken forward group has been narrowed down, and though Colin Blackwell remains out and Yanni Gourde inches toward a return, it’s going to get tighter. While Gourde worked on a line on Thursday, Calle Jarnkrok’s absence had Donato and Nathan Bastian rotating in and out with Riley Sheahan and Brando Tanev.

As it gets tighter to crack a spot in the lineup, Donato’s focus has continued on being a 200-foot player and staying in the lineup however possible — even if it’s not always the same style always has played.

“I think I’ve bought in to everything Coach has been preaching, and asking questions,” he said. “I just want to be a guy that’s reliable in all situations, I want to make sure I’m doing all the things, and I think the coaches would attest that I’m trying to do those right things.”

Advertising

Gourde practices in full

Gourde was a full participant Thursday, skating with the regular dark blue jersey alongside Morgan Geekie and Appleton. Gourde participated in every drill and took contact.

“We’re still taking steps,” Gourde said. “I think that’s the key, I think we don’t want to make a check mark for every little detail. … I felt good, it was no problem.”

Hakstol said Gourde will travel with the team as it embarks on a five-game road trip to start the season, beginning Tuesday in Las Vegas, to keep up the practice routine as he continues his recovery from offseason shoulder surgery.

“I really work carefully to take things day by day, in regard to injuries and the rehab process,” Hakstol said. “We’ve watched, and (Gourde) works hard every day; his diligence is second to none. So I would never use the word ‘surprised’ with him, he keeps pushing forward.”

Notes