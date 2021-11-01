EDMONTON, Alberta — Monday night was the unique revenge tour double for the Kraken.

Both Adam Larsson and Jordan Eberle faced off against their former club, but it was Larsson who was left unprotected by the Oilers and was selected by and then signed with the Seattle Kraken.

“It was five years, a lot of strong relationships,” Larsson said before the game Monday. “It’s a special night. … Once we get the season going, we’re focused on that.”

Larsson, who was named as one of four Kraken alternate captains, signed a four-year extension worth $16 million after he was selected by the Kraken in July. There had been a lot of speculation about Larsson leaving Edmonton before he was left unprotected while a restricted free agent.

The Oilers had acquired him in a one-for-one trade for Taylor Hall to the New Jersey Devils in 2016. Reports before the expansion draft said Larsson had a couple of potential deals on the table offered from the Oilers, including for longer term, but he was going to choose to leave, and the Kraken was that opportunity.

“At the end of the day, I felt like I needed a change,” he said after an optional morning skate. “I’m happy where I’m at right now. I like where we’re going, so I mean, right now it feels good.”

Larsson, who has primarily paired with Jeremy Lauzon to start the season, led the team with 13 blocked shots heading into Monday’s game and led in shots for defensemen with 14.

He’s been one of the most solid, dependable players on the blue line to begin the season.

“A real good leader in every sense,” Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said. “It’s important to have a guy like that in a situation that your team is starting from the ground up to kind of lay that bedrock of how you want it to be.”

Eberle overlapped with Larsson in Edmonton for one season in 2016-17 before he was traded to the New York Islanders for Ryan Strome.

Eberle’s highest point-getting seasons came in Edmonton, where he played alongside 2010 first overall pick Taylor Hall and was seen by many as the duo that was going to bring the franchise back into relevancy.

On Monday night, Eberle and the Kraken got a look at the duo that’s come after them, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, both Hart Trophy winners and two of the most dynamic scorers in the league.

“I haven’t been here for about four or five years, but they’ve obviously gotten off to a good start,” Eberle said. “Their power play is really hot, and they have some scoring depth and that’s something maybe they haven’t had in the past.”

The 31-year-old Eberle scored 50-plus points five times in Edmonton, including a 34-goal season his second year in the league in 2011-12 playing alongside Hall. He scored his second goal of the season Sunday night for the Kraken ahead of the game in Edmonton, and the team is hoping he finds some of that offensive spark as one of the leaders up front.

“I think the biggest thing I’m trying to focus on right now, we’re in the same division competing with these guys and trying to find a way into the playoffs,” he said. “These guys are the next team in front of us, so I’m looking at it more how to get ahead of these guys and how to beat them.”

Eberle on NHLPA meeting

The NHLPA held a meeting Monday with the majority of the executive board — player reps from all 32 teams — present to discuss the alleged Kyle Beach sexual assault and Chicago Blackhawks cover-up with PA president Donald Fehr.

Eberle, the Kraken player rep, said before the game he was going to ask some of the players not playing Monday night in Edmonton since he would be preparing for the game but planned on jumping on the call for a few minutes.

“It’s more just listening and trying to understand what’s going on.”

Eberle also said the Kraken had a team NHLPA meeting recently, and he expected a lot of what was said in that to be repeated Monday. About 80 players across the league joined a two-hour-plus call, where the discussion revolved around how the association mishandled Beach’s allegations in 2010.

In that meeting, Fehr recommended outside counsel to investigate the NHLPA’s handling of the events, and the executive board will likely vote on that Tuesday.

COVID-19 protocol procedures

Jared McCann’s sudden appearance on the COVID-19 protocol list for the second time this season came right before the Kraken’s game in Edmonton.

He missed both that game and the Sunday game against the Rangers before the team traveled to Alberta. Earlier this season when he landed on the list, he, Joonas Donskoi, Jamie Oleksiak and Marcus Johansson were cleared right in time for the opening contest in Vegas.

This time, McCann, the Kraken’s leading point getter leading into Monday night, didn’t get to travel. The team does antigen tests in the morning first thing and then a PCR test midday that comes back in the late afternoon.

