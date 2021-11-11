It feels like the Kraken haven’t had a true, full lineup at any point this season.

They might have to get used to that.

Thursday marked the return of Jared McCann from the COVID-19 list.

After one near outbreak situation at the start of the season and McCann in the protocol for the second time, that’s just going to be the reality of playing in the NHL in a pandemic.

“Coming off COVID protocol is always a little bit different,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said. “It can be a little different than coming off a normal injury rehab, just with the parameters around the protocol.”

Calle Jarnkrok missed the first five games of the season on COVID protocol and entered Thursday night still seeking his first point with the Kraken. Before the game against the Ducks, he said he felt fine and didn’t have any lingering effects.

Still, a trip to the COVID list and back is, as Hakstol said, a lot different than something like a normal hockey injury.

“I have to be better,” Jarnkrok said. “I haven’t been good. So far, I’ve been trying to be the best I can be. … It was a long 10 days (in protocol), but I’m just struggling to find my game.”

It hasn’t been unique to the Kraken. The Ottawa Senators had nine players enter protocol before their Thursday game against the Kings. Other teams, such as the Penguins and Sharks, have had multiple players in protocol at once.

In that way, the Kraken have been relatively lucky it never got worse than it did. McCann was back against the Ducks without a hitch; if it takes as long for him to get going as it has for Jarnkrok remains to be seen. He had been one of the more productive forwards before he entered protocol ahead of the Halloween game against the Rangers.

COVID hasn’t been the only thing keeping the lineup fractured. Colin Blackwell was projected to be a big part of the forward corps and still hasn’t played. Marcus Johansson missed 11 games. Ryan Donato missed a game in Las Vegas, and Yanni Gourde was out the first four games, and was a question mark Thursday after blocking a shot and missing the third period in Las Vegas the game before.

That’s the NHL. That’s hockey. Especially playing through a pandemic, the lineup might never fully be the team the Kraken selected to be their first team. At some point, they’ll have to adjust. At some point, not having a key player — whether it’s McCann or Jarnkrok or Gourde — the offense is going to have to come around.

Entering Thursday, 61 percent of the offense has come from Brandon Tanev, Jordan Eberle and the defensemen. That’s not tenable one way or another; and the reality is, the Kraken are going to have to adjust on the fly the rest of the way.

Grubauer returns

Goaltending was expected to be a strength for the Kraken, but something hasn’t clicked just yet. That doesn’t mean it can’t come around. It is, after all, still early.

Philipp Grubauer ranks as the 10th worst goalie in the league in 5-on-5 save percentage at .886 entering Thursday night. His 11 high-danger goals against are the third most in the NHL.

“I’m not big on save percentage, so I more evaluate on the key saves at a big time,” Hakstol said. “That’s a big part, and also the momentum swings and making a difference at key times in games.”

As a team, the Krakens’ 74.03 high-danger save percentage 5-on-5 — among the trio of Grubauer, Chris Driedger and Joey Daccord — is the second worst in the NHL. With everything else going wrong to begin the season, that’s one area the Kraken are aware they need more from.

“Everybody knows what their job is,” Hakstol said. “Everybody’s got a desire to do it at the highest level. … Everybody’s got to do a little bit more and be a little bit better.”

Grubauer made 13 stops in the first period against an onslaught from the Ducks. The defense in front of him hasn’t been perfect — or, some nights, good at all — but they are going to need him to be the Vezina finalist he is to have a chance on most nights.