LAS VEGAS — Before the Kraken lost at Arizona to begin the two-game road trip, it felt like they were in a bit of a honeymoon period. The results would come as long as the effort was there, and that was good enough.

In the days following that loss, something shifted. Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol said at practice on Monday he believed the urgency had been there every night. On the ice, that’s probably true. Even in defeat, the Kraken have carried the possession game and aside from an early loss to the Flyers, they haven’t had any games get out of hand.

After the loss in Edmonton a week before, Jaden Schwartz expressed dissatisfaction and frustration. The Kraken went on to smother Buffalo in the next game. It was one of the first times it felt like the Kraken had some pressure to win a game, even early in the season.

Some of that message followed the Kraken into Vegas, on the heels of a worse loss. It’s fair to give a team not even a quarter of the way through its first season ever some time to adjust. That some emotion is behind legitimate expectations though is a good sign.

“I don’t think there was any one thing that needed to be said that much,” said Kraken forward Yanni Gourde. “We weren’t happy with that performance. But it’s past us … We will get better. We’re going to show up on time.”

Confidence has never seemed to waver, for Hakstol or for the players. There’s been a belief the Kraken can play with the best teams because, even with a losing record, they’ve shown that. They’ve played in four one-goal games. They hung around with Edmonton; they beat Minnesota.

At some point, confidence without results doesn’t matter too much. That’s why the Kraken have the belief at all; there’s expectations on themselves, regardless of what spectators or analysts projected about the first-year club.

“I don’t think anybody in the locker room thought (Arizona) was a good game,” said Kraken forward Joonas Donskoi. “That’s part of the process. We want to get better every day, we want to get back on track and start getting some points.”

Powerless play

Entering Tuesday night, the Kraken and Golden Knights had the worst power plays in the league. On Saturday when the Kraken lost to the Coyotes, those two squads had the worst man advantages in the league.

The Golden Knights actually got a pair of power-play goals on Saturday in Montreal to give them an edge over Arizona before the Coyotes nabbed one against the Kraken. But, surprisingly, one of the teams projected to have the most firepower in the league in Vegas has struggled mightily.

Part of that is the absence of so many of their stars, including Mark Stone who has missed the last few contests, and William Karlsson, currently out with a broken foot.

For the Kraken, the missing Jared McCann, on the COVID-19 protocol list since last Sunday, has been a factor, but they were listless before his absence as well.

They saw an improvement early in Vegas, with the return of Marcus Johansson aiding the first Kraken man advantage tally in 23 attempts in the first period.

“We look at the execution,” Hakstol said. “That’s where our focus needs to be overall, execution in what we’re doing, what the plan is going in, and then executing it power play after power play. We’ve had some real good looks over the last couple of games other than the Arizona game. We’ve got to get back to it and make sure we’re focused on the details of what we’re doing without it getting too complicated.”

Johansson returns

Marcus Johansson had played in just one Kraken game all season before Tuesday, when he returned to the lineup after an injured reserve stint with a lower body injury. He skated to the left of Morgan Geekie and Donskoi.

That game was also in Vegas, the opening game of the season. He was placed on IR the next day and only just began practicing with the group again last week before playing his second contest of the season — also in Vegas.

Johansson took the place of Ryan Donato, who was injured in the first period of the Arizona game. He didn’t skate at all in practice on Monday but participated in Tuesday’s morning skate in a non-contact red jersey.

Driedger finally gets his chance

Many thought Chris Driedger would finally get a start in Arizona on Saturday. Instead, the Kraken goalie finally debuted in the starter’s net on Tuesday in Vegas.

Driedger had been on injured reserve since the fourth game of the season when he injured his knee in relief in Philadelphia. He was taken off IR in time for Saturday, but against the lowest-scoring team in the league, Philipp Grubauer surrendered five goals.