The Kraken got some good news on Thursday.
Calle Jarnkrok, who missed the entire opening road trip while in COVID protocol, was back on the ice with the group for the first time. Jarnkrok entered COVID protocol on Oct. 9, a few days before other players entered protocol only to swiftly be cleared.
“Going into COVID protocol. not being able to a whole lot for that long period is tough on anybody,” said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. “He’s been skating for a couple of days on his own while we were out east, and came back today.”
The 30-year-old forward had a strong preseason, and on Thursday he skated on a top unit with Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde, who himself just returned to game action on Tuesday.
There’s still a lot of time for Hakstol to get more looks between now and Saturday’s game with the Canucks — almost no two practices since training camp have kept exact lines — but for Jarnkrok, it’s about getting back adjusted to the pace before being inserted into an NHL game.
“It felt good to get out there today,” he said after practice. “Hopefully ready to go on Saturday.”
Jarnkrok’s return should add some firepower to a lineup that seemed to burn out late in the road trip, with a single goal against the Flyers and two in New Jersey. With Gourde back as well, going into his second game on Saturday, there’s perhaps room for the Kraken offense to be jump-started.
During preseason, Jarnkrok often skated with Alexander Wennberg and Marcus Johansson — who is now on injured reserve — but lines haven’t been consistent since the start of camp. Maybe Jarnkrok returning with a fresh Gourde beside him could be a sparkplug.
Blackwell skates
Colin Blackwell hasn’t been sighted at practice at all since the start of training camp, but he took the ice early on Thursday morning ahead of practice.
Though Hakstol wouldn’t commit to a timeline, it’s big progress for Blackwell, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury.
“He’s progressing, he got on the ice a bit before today,” said Hakstol. “I wouldn’t be able to predict (how close he is to returning), it’s nice to see him back on the ice and continuing to progress.”
Whenever Blackwell is ready, he hasn’t been in any game action in over five months, so it still might be a long haul, possibly with rehab assignments just to get him acclimated again.
Notes
- The Kraken waived forward Alex Barre-Boulet on Thursday morning. Barre-Boulet played in just two games for the Kraken, picking up an assist in his first appearance, before sitting the final two games of the road trip. He was waived to make room for Jarnkrok. The Kraken originally added Barre-Boulet on waivers. If he clears this time, they can stash him in AHL Charlotte, where he would be a terrific depth forward option for call-ups.
- Morgan Geekie skated in a red noncontact jersey. He is day-to-day, according to Hakstol, after taking a hit up high from Jonas Siegenthaler on the Devils on Tuesday.
- Hakstol didn’t have any update on goaltender Chris Driedger, who was a surprise add to IR on Tuesday ahead of the game in New Jersey. “He’s on the IR, so I don’t want to make any predictions on things, but he’s progressed well also.” Players on IR have to remain on that list for seven days once they’re placed there, so Driedger wouldn’t be eligible to return until Tuesday’s game against the Canadiens.
- Former Vancouver Canucks radio color analyst Dave Tomlinson will serve as an analyst alongside Everett Fitzhugh on radio play-by-play starting Saturday, it was announced.
