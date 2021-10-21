The Kraken got some good news on Thursday.

Calle Jarnkrok, who missed the entire opening road trip while in COVID protocol, was back on the ice with the group for the first time. Jarnkrok entered COVID protocol on Oct. 9, a few days before other players entered protocol only to swiftly be cleared.

“Going into COVID protocol. not being able to a whole lot for that long period is tough on anybody,” said Kraken head coach Dave Hakstol. “He’s been skating for a couple of days on his own while we were out east, and came back today.”

The 30-year-old forward had a strong preseason, and on Thursday he skated on a top unit with Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourde, who himself just returned to game action on Tuesday.

There’s still a lot of time for Hakstol to get more looks between now and Saturday’s game with the Canucks — almost no two practices since training camp have kept exact lines — but for Jarnkrok, it’s about getting back adjusted to the pace before being inserted into an NHL game.

“It felt good to get out there today,” he said after practice. “Hopefully ready to go on Saturday.”

Jarnkrok’s return should add some firepower to a lineup that seemed to burn out late in the road trip, with a single goal against the Flyers and two in New Jersey. With Gourde back as well, going into his second game on Saturday, there’s perhaps room for the Kraken offense to be jump-started.

Advertising

During preseason, Jarnkrok often skated with Alexander Wennberg and Marcus Johansson — who is now on injured reserve — but lines haven’t been consistent since the start of camp. Maybe Jarnkrok returning with a fresh Gourde beside him could be a sparkplug.

Blackwell skates

Colin Blackwell hasn’t been sighted at practice at all since the start of training camp, but he took the ice early on Thursday morning ahead of practice.

Though Hakstol wouldn’t commit to a timeline, it’s big progress for Blackwell, who has been dealing with a lower-body injury.

“He’s progressing, he got on the ice a bit before today,” said Hakstol. “I wouldn’t be able to predict (how close he is to returning), it’s nice to see him back on the ice and continuing to progress.”

Whenever Blackwell is ready, he hasn’t been in any game action in over five months, so it still might be a long haul, possibly with rehab assignments just to get him acclimated again.

Notes