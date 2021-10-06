VANCOUVER, B.C. — Yanni Gourde is going to be a big part of the Kraken in its first season.

The two-time Stanley Cup champion has continued to get closer to being game-ready following offseason left-shoulder surgery. Monday, he skated without the red noncontact jersey, a clear indicator of recovery.

He won’t be ready right away, though, and especially without getting into any preseason action. The game Tuesday night at Vancouver was the Kraken’s last look at its other lines, and what the lineup could like on opening night.

“It’s our last opportunity to see some combinations,” coach Dave Hakstol said. “We want to see (Joonas) Donskoi on the right side, we haven’t been able to see that yet. We get a chance to see a different look.”

The lineup Tuesday saw the Morgan Geekie line broken up, with the center playing between Mason Appleton on the right and Calle Jarnkrok to his left. Alexander Wennberg skated between Donskoi and Ryan Donato.

Jared McCann’s emergence as the top-line center — though Hakstol has refrained from referring to anything as a top line — has given room for Wennberg to be moved around, too. But Gourde’s eventual return adds a depth to the lineup none of the group has seen.

“I need to learn the system and be familiar with everything going on,” Gourde said Monday, when he also said he had to “force” the team a little bit to get out of the red jersey. “I just needed to get more reps, and I think when I was in red, guys were super careful out there a little too much. So I need to get a little bit more bumps in, and it doesn’t mean much. Just a different color. It’s a work in process to get back in shape and get back ready to play. We’re not there yet.”

That situation, though, is a top-of-the-lineup situation. While Tuesday night was about seeing Donskoi and Wennberg in different scenarios, it also was about the middle and bottom six.

Appleton has had a strong preseason analytically, playing on the wing primarily on the fourth line, but he was bumped to a more prominent role against the Canucks.

“Appleton in a different spot, different opportunity than he has been,” Hakstol said. “Each of those lines have a little bit of a different role, so we’re trying to fit those pieces together.”

More than just building line chemistry, or as Hakstol has referred to it, camaraderie, the finale also was the last chance to build in systems before the games matter.

No matter who has been in the lineup, including a couple where the Kraken ran out similarly near-complete looking rosters, that element of the building has taken precedent.

The dress rehearsal was treated no different, even with Gourde’s return now looming.

“For the players it’s about going out and executing regardless of what those combinations are,” Hakstol said. “Whether the guys are on the ice or off it’s about being prepared. We are yet to play a whole 60-minute game, so that’s something we have to push toward.”

Lauzon battles for role

Jeremy Lauzon played next to Vince Dunn in a pairing against the Canucks, which is a good sign for Lauzon. He and Will Borgen and Dennis Cholowski have been battling for the final defenseman spot on the roster.

Jamie Oleksiak didn’t play Tuesday, making room for one final look with Lauzon. The 24-year-old previously played top-pairing minutes with Charlie McAvoy in Boston, one of the league’s best defensemen.

“I think I learned a lot playing with Charlie,” he said. “Playing against top lines, every night was a lot of minutes, so I want to bring the experience I had last year to this year.”

The other defensemen in camp, Connor Carrick, Gustav Olofsson and Cale Fleury reported to AHL Charlotte Checkers camp. Cholowski is on a two-way deal, which puts him at a disadvantage to be sent down, but he’s also gotten a long look at camp.

