The very first trade in Kraken history wasn’t exactly a blockbuster, but the team Thursday got a 2022 fourth-round draft pick from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defensive forward Tyler Pitlick.

Thus ends the brief, 24-hour career of Pitlick, 29, a right wing who can skate, forecheck and kill penalties in shutting down other teams’ scorers and therefore had some trade value. He also had a $1.75 million salary cap hit, so the Kraken saves that and gets its overall committed payroll down to just under $51 million with more room to add players it wants as opposed to those it had to pick from each team due to expansion draft rules.

The Kraken was by all accounts preparing to snag young Arizona Coyotes goaltender Adin Hill in the draft before he was preemptively dealt to San Jose last week so his team wouldn’t lose him for nothing. Pitlick became the Kraken’s target once it appeared clear there’d be a landing spot for him elsewhere.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis said at Wednesday’s expansion draft he expects to be active in free agency and so every bit more he can get under the NHL’s $81.5 million cap limit gives him additional room to increase offers to top players. Expansion draft rules required Francis to take a player from each of 30 teams — Vegas was exempt — with at least 20 picks needing to be under contract for next season at aa minimum cap commitment of $48.9 million.

Francis now has 21 players under contract and is just $2 million over that minimum threshold. Only 23 players can be on an NHL roster once the season begins, so of the 29 remaining players taken in Wednesday’s draft there are a handful who likely won’t still be around once the puck drops on the team’s debut season in Vegas on Oct. 12.