Tye Kartye was getting nervous. They were down to the final days of Kraken training camp and the last, difficult cuts were coming.

He was summoned just before Saturday’s team meeting and got the official news he was staying put. The long audition was over for the undrafted 22-year-old, who has never appeared in a regular-season NHL game. He was an injury replacement during the Kraken’s 2023 playoff run, however, which gave him a leg up.

“You never know if you’re going to get here. Just being able to make the opening-night roster is super special for me,” Kartye said.

“It all rushed back to me. Where I started and where I am now — it’s obviously a pretty unexpected story.”

He floated into that team meeting. The Kraken holdovers, with their all-but-assured roster spots, had no choice but to chirp.

“They thought it was pretty funny. … I tried to walk in all serious, but I couldn’t keep the smile off my face,” Kartye said.

The Welcome Wagon rolled on to goaltender Joey Daccord, but he’d already hit the ice for practice. When coach Dave Hakstol and general manager Ron Francis pulled Daccord, 27, aside afterward, he’d already put it together.

“I thought things were looking pretty good when there were only two goalies on the ice,” Daccord quipped.

Daccord was pleased with his Kraken recalls — five games total, four of which were wins — in 2022-23, brief side quests during a marathon American Hockey League season that lasted into late June. All of it helped get him another shot at an NHL gig.

“It’s my fifth pro year and I’ve been to a lot of training camps and gotten the bad news a lot,” he said. “So it’s good to hear it go the other way this time. Super excited and grateful and can’t wait to get going.”

The final cuts came the morning after the Kraken’s preseason finale, a 3-1 loss at the Edmonton Oilers. Goaltender Chris Driedger, defenseman Cale Fleury and forward John Hayden went on waivers for the purpose of being reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the AHL, Seattle’s top affiliate.

Driedger, Fleury and Hayden could be snagged off waivers by another NHL team. All of the Kraken’s previously waived players went unclaimed and were reassigned.

Driedger was the other goaltender vying for the backup job behind Philipp Grubauer. Driedger hasn’t appeared in the NHL since tearing his ACL last summer.

“He looked so good in camp,” Daccord said. “I was really proud of him for how he battled and competed and worked his way to get back. He’ll be back in the NHL in no time. He’s an awesome goalie and an awesome person as well.”

Top prospects Ryker Evans and Shane Wright were reassigned to the Firebirds. Wright needed an exemption in order to rejoin the Firebirds after he contributed to their playoff run this spring. A longstanding transfer agreement says players drafted out of the Canadian Hockey League, which includes Wright, must return to their junior teams instead of the AHL until they turn 20. Wright turns 20 five days after the cutoff, but the consensus is the Kraken’s fourth overall pick will be better served at a higher level.

Evans filled in for top-two defenseman Vince Dunn, who missed a chunk of training camp for undisclosed reasons. Evans was often paired with Dunn’s usual partner, Adam Larsson. Evans got a lot of exposure this preseason, appearing in every game he could without cloning himself for simultaneous, split-squad games against the Calgary Flames.

Dunn was a full practice participant Saturday at Kraken Community Iceplex as anticipated and on track to be ready early next week. Hakstol liked Dunn’s practice and didn’t see that timeline changing. Seattle opens the season Tuesday in Vegas.

The Kraken are set to carry 22 players, one shy of the max of 23, into the season opener. They’ll probably scratch one extra defenseman, likely Jaycob Megna, and one extra forward, seemingly Kailer Yamamoto.

Francis cited salary-cap space as a reason for staying under the maximum. There are no back-to-backs on this upcoming three-game road trip. If they need to recall someone last second for Dunn or anyone else, they still can.

“If we need somebody, we feel we have the ability to get them up in a hurry,” Francis said.

There were few vacancies as the Kraken opened camp, and even fewer surprises as it unfolded. Two veterans, new fourth-line center Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and new defenseman Brian Dumoulin, settled in rather than fighting for roster spots. Summer signee Yamamoto impressed with three preseason goals. Fairly quickly, it became clear that Kartye and Daccord were part of the plan as well.

Both put in the work in the AHL last season. Kartye was the league’s rookie of the year and Daccord compiled impressive numbers through 64 games.

“He’s arguably been one of the best goaltenders in the American League the last couple of years,” Francis said of Daccord. “Handles the puck extremely well. Came in here and had a really strong camp — he only gave up one goal in the exhibition games.”