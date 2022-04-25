RICHMOND, B.C. — Nobody has to tell Ed Hatoum about the struggles of an NHL expansion season, or that the league today is far more diversified than in its past.

The onetime winger for the Seattle Totems of the minor-professional WHL was the first Lebanese-born NHL player. Hatoum moved with his family to Canada from his native Beirut at age 9, took up hockey and broke into the NHL with the Detroit Red Wings in December 1968. He joined the Vancouver Canucks their 1970-71 expansion season.

How a child who got a late start in hockey could play at such a high level is something even the 74-year-old Hatoum — who resides just outside Vancouver, British Columbia, and is looking forward to Tuesday’s game between the Canucks and Kraken — hasn’t quite figured out.

“I started the game when I was 9 or 10, and I played in my first NHL game 10 years later — can you believe that?” Hatoum said Monday over coffee near his home. “I could do anything in sports — golf, racquetball, squash, tennis. I threw the discus in high school. I kicked the football in high school. I scored the winning touchdown. And the teacher would say: ‘Eddie, throw the shot put. Show the boys how to throw the shot put.’

“I was always great in sports. I don’t know how I took to sports like that, but I did.”

His father and older brother came over from Lebanon in 1954, followed by Hatoum, his mother and six other family members three years later. They settled in Ottawa, Ontario, where hockey ruled. A cousin gave Hatoum his first skates, and he quickly adapted, stickhandling pucks around other boys his age.

There were no other players of Middle Eastern descent competing at high hockey levels back then, unlike today. Nazem Kadri is a star Canadian-born Lebanese center with the Colorado Avalanche. Hatoum certainly stood out among schoolboy peers in the late 1950s and early 1960s but doesn’t recall what he would describe as major racist incidents.

“I was called a few names, but nothing really serious,” he said. “You know, when you’re out playing hockey and you’re into the game — and I was a pretty good, young hockey player — you hear the noise, you hear them calling you names, but you look past that.

“And you know what? That made me a better, stronger hockey player for it.”

But he does see how more-recent racist incidents involving NHL players and some minor leagues disrupted careers. “It’s pretty tough on some of the players — how they get treated.”

Hatoum feels the league “is doing a good job” opening itself up to players from more diverse backgrounds. He has followed Kadri’s career with great interest, rooting for him to succeed after some difficult early stretches when he broke in with Toronto in 2010.

Still, a former minor-league teammate, coach and good friend of Hatoum’s — longtime Canadian hockey broadcaster Don Cherry — leapt to his rescue when a caller to a radio sports phone-in show suggested Ontario-born Kadri was the best Lebanese player in NHL history.

“And Don Cherry calls up and says: ‘Whoa! Whoa! There’s only one Lebanese player that was born in Lebanon, and I played with him in Rochester. And that was Ed Hatoum!”

As a high-schooler, Hatoum was signed by the Hamilton Red Wings, a junior-level squad affiliated with Detroit’s NHL team. After four seasons, Hatoum was promoted to Detroit’s AHL affiliate and then the big club, where he teamed with legendary figures such as Gordie Howe, Frank Mahovlich and Alex Delvecchio.

The night after Howe scored his 700th career goal, Hatoum notched his first against New York Rangers Hall of Fame goalie Ed Giacomin. Howe went up to Hatoum afterward and said, “Now you only need 699 to catch me.”

He played 47 games for Detroit and Vancouver, scoring three goals and adding six assists. It was while with Detroit that good friend forward Gary Unger, gave him a “Sock” nickname.

It was a play on words: the nickname and Hatoum’s last name sounding like “Sock it to him” when said together quickly.

The Red Wings later made Hatoum available in the expansion draft, and he was selected by Vancouver. The Canucks began their inaugural campaign a better-than-expected 9-10-3, but then the losses began creeping in and piled up once captain Orland Kurtenbach got hurt and missed 2 1/2 months.

They finished 24-46-8 and 11th of 14 teams.

“We didn’t like to lose because, well, I suppose you could call us castoffs from other teams,” Hatoum said. “But when we did come together as a team, we played well and backed each other up. The building was full when we played. We didn’t make a lot of money, but we were just happy to be playing hockey.”

Vancouver went 2-15-2 over Hatoum’s final 19 games before he suffered a shoulder injury. He was later loaned to the Totems to recover in exchange for future Boston Bruins mainstay Bobby Schmautz. The night before his injury, Hatoum had been out at a “Miss Vancouver Canucks” beauty pageant with teammates Pat Quinn and Gary Doak and spotted one of the contestants, Frances Godding, who later wound up at the player’s table. Hatoum asked her out to dinner.

After he got hurt the next day and phoned to cancel their date, she visited him in the hospital. She also went to see him in Seattle while he played for the Totems.

They were together nearly four years, broke up and then each got married and divorced. They rekindled again after 35 years, and in 2003 Hatoum moved back to British Columbia, where they’ve resided together since.

Hatoum fondly remembers his 29-game stint with the Totems, living atop Queen Anne Hill in an apartment with a view of the Space Needle and a quick walk down to play at what’s now Climate Pledge Arena.

“It was a lovely town,” he said. “The fans were great. Everybody liked hockey in that town. And they were knowledgeable, I was quite surprised. They were very knowledgeable about hockey.”

He’s followed the Kraken’s season with interest given his ties to the city.

“I like the Kraken,” he said. “I like their arena. I like the fans down there. I think they’re going to be a successful hockey team.

“It takes three to four years to be a competitive hockey team. I think they’re managed right, they’re coached right, the building is good. Just give them some time.”