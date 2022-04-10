Top Kraken draft pick Matty Beniers will spend the final two-plus weeks of the season showing the team where he’s at in terms of NHL readiness.

Beniers, 19, the Kraken’s No. 2 overall draft pick last summer, agreed to terms on a three-year entry level deal Sunday and was expected to arrive in Seattle to accompany the team Monday on a brief Western Canada road trip. The signing had been expected ever since Beniers and his University of Michigan squad were eliminated last Thursday in the semifinal of the ”Frozen Four” NCAA championship in Boston.

Kraken assistant general manager Ricky Olczyk said Sunday the idea would be for Beniers to start playing as quickly as possible, meaning in Tuesday night’s game in Calgary. The team plays the following night in Winnipeg as well.

Beniers, who played two seasons for Michigan, announced his departure from the school on Sunday with a tweet featuring a Photoshopped picture of himself in a Wolverines uniform staring at the Seattle skyline. He included the message: “See you soon,” with an emoji of an octopus — meant to depict a Kraken.

A release put out by the team soon after quoted Beniers saying: “It’s truly an honor to join the Kraken organization and I can’t wait to get started. Although we fell short of our goal, I loved my time with Michigan and am looking forward to the next step in my journey. Being drafted last summer was surreal and I’m excited to get to Seattle.”

Kraken general manager Ron Francis attended the “Frozen Four” until its conclusion Saturday when the University of Denver – which had beaten Beniers and the Wolverines in overtime – defeated Minnesota State for the title. Francis was en route back to Seattle when the Beniers deal was announced and not immediately available for comment.

In the same team-issued release, Francis said: “We’re excited to welcome Matty to our organization. He capped off a productive career at Michigan with a trip to the Frozen Four and has impressed our staff over the past couple of years with his leadership and strong two-way game. We’re looking forward to working with him as he takes the next step in his development.”

Beniers projects as an eventual “top-six” — meaning anywhere on the top two lines — center at the NHL level and the Kraken have a relative shortness of talent at the position. The team has been mixing and matching line combinations all season, with Alex Wennberg, Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann all seeing time centering the top trios.

While Beniers is not expected to transform the team overnight, he does bring a degree of two-way playmaking ability the Kraken undoubtedly will welcome on a team hard-pressed to consistently score goals.

The Kraken have scored two goals or fewer in five of their six previous games. They entered Sunday with the NHL’s third worst record at 23-42-6, one point up on Montreal and three ahead of Arizona.