Kraken forward Colin Blackwell said his initial coronavirus symptoms this month were so severe, just getting up to do his laundry was a challenge.

Blackwell spent 11 days in COVID-19 protocol just before the NHL took an extended winter break last week amid a flurry of positive tests and game cancellations. The forward said his worst symptoms were anything but the “sniffles” that some have argued a typical athlete’s positive test amounts to.

“I unfortunately got hit pretty bad by COVID,” Blackwell said Monday after his first full practice since entering protocol back on Dec. 8. “I probably had five days of really bad symptoms. … So, I got pretty sick from it.”

Blackwell elaborated on those initial days. “I didn’t touch a weight or work out. I struggled doing my laundry. I was pretty sick to be quite honest with you. So, I didn’t do anything.”

His depictions underscore how the coronavirus isn’t always as simple as a common cold for professional athletes and others they risk spreading the illness to. Kraken forward Jared McCann last month also described getting hit “pretty hard” in COVID protocol and losing his sense of taste and smell as well as his energy level plummeting at times.

Blackwell relaying his experience comes as the NHL and other leagues grapple with what to do about testing and positive results hampering their ability to continue games. The Kraken on Monday announced that forward Mason Appleton was the team’s sixth player to enter protocol while the Philadelphia Flyers added three more — including former Everett Silvertips goalie Carter Hart — to a list now at seven ahead of Wednesday’s game between the teams at Climate Pledge Arena.

The NHL postponed three more games Monday — two on Wednesday and one Friday — making it 70 rescheduled thus far. Dozens more players entered protocol leaguewide, replaced by minor leaguers and with taxi squads added amid growing concerns about the quality of the on-ice product.

The Flyers game Wednesday and another Kraken home affair Thursday against Calgary are still on — for now. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol hopes to get defensemen Jamie Oleksiak and Carson Soucy out of protocol by Tuesday, but it’s unclear how ready for game action they’ll be.

“The uncertainty is a new hurdle from day to day,” Hakstol said.

The NFL this month announced it was abandoning the testing of vaccinated asymptomatic players, a decision that outraged some health officials but appeared to gain traction among a growing group of NHL fans, players and team executives.

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman this month questioned why the NHL continues to test asymptomatic players. “At the end of the day, I think — and now I’m getting political — but at the end of the day our players are testing positive with very little symptoms, if any symptoms at all,” Yzerman said. “I don’t see it as a threat to their health at this point. I think you might take it a step further and question why are we even testing, for guys that have no symptoms.”

But asymptomatic players can spread coronavirus to teammates and others at risk of becoming more sick than the milder cases, as happened to Blackwell and McCann. And while no athletes from North America’s major professional sports leagues have died from the coronavirus, the U.S. still averaged more than 1,400 daily deaths attributed to COVID-19 the past week.

While various levels of government in the U.S. have done nothing in response to the NFL’s policy, the NHL has seven Canadian-based teams answering to much stricter rules imposed by federal and provincial authorities. New York Islanders GM Lou Lamoriello suggested Sunday the NHL would at least be considering the NFL model if not for the tougher Canadian stance on testing of all athletes.

“Unless we weren’t playing in Canada and we didn’t have teams in Canada, you could consider that, and certainly it would be (considered),” Lamoriello told reporters. “But with the guidelines and rules of Canada, it’s impossible to have happen. We wouldn’t be able to have games without the testing that is required to play in Canada.”

Blackwell said he preferred not to weigh in on the testing debate, adding he’s “not a scientist” and realizes some teammates weren’t as sickened as he was. Still, he said all Kraken players feel a responsibility to avoid putting each other at risk.

“You’re just trying to look out for the other guys in the locker room,” he said. “You try to wear a mask around and just try to prevent everything from spreading as best we can and I think that’s pretty important.”

Blackwell did fly home to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, over the holiday break, getting in a handful of on-ice workouts there after NHL teams were forced by the league to shut their facilities down. “I’d already missed almost two weeks with COVID,” he said. “I couldn’t really sit out another week. So, I was happy I was able to make it work, get any ice time that I could and kind of get my legs under me.”

Blackwell got caught up in winter storm delays flying back to SeaTac Airport on Sunday, as did Jordan Eberle and Will Borgen. All rejoined the team Monday.

Eberle had flown to his home in Calgary for the break and said he spent 10 hours in the airport there with his wife waiting out flight delays. His team practiced with only four defensemen Monday — half the blueliners are in protocol — and Eberle said it’s just a reality the Kraken know they must overcome.

“Guys are dropping left and right with COVID,” he said. “So, you’re just going to have to find a way to win with whatever roster you’ve got in. And the most competitive team is the one that’s going to pull that off.”