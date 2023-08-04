We’re now midway through the summer and Kraken training camp opens — wow! — next month. How time flies. Three months ago, we were in Dallas beginning the team’s second-round playoff series against the Stars. Now, we’re gearing up for a third season, and you all have questions, so let’s get to them before the next playoff run begins.

@JeremyFallis3 asked: Are you on board with the Seattle Metropolitans call back in the leaked Winter Classic Kraken hats. Is it too soon? Or is it a nice homage?

Yes, it’s true that a Las Vegas website this week leaked purported hat designs and the Kraken’s version did have an “S” shaped in their current logo style but with red and white Metropolitan colors. I have zero issue with that, given the Winter Classic is supposed to be a throwback to old-time hockey played on frozen ponds or outdoor rinks.

The Kraken have only been around two seasons, so why not allude to some very real Seattle hockey history with the 1917 Stanley Cup champions? Nor do I have a problem with the Ottawa Senators using versions of the prior franchise bearing that name given both are from the same city. My issue with the Sens is hanging 11 Cup championship banners at their home arena as if they were the team that captured them rather than a prior franchise that left the NHL some 58 years before this modern version was even created.

I also have no time for franchises that relocate and then wear the former team’s jersey in “tribute” to the place they left. Despite “feel-good” NHL marketing stories about reverse-retro jerseys, not all Quebec Nordiques fans want the Colorado Avalanche using versions of their team’s old uniforms and proud Hartford Whalers fans aren’t universally thrilled at the Carolina Hurricanes donning stylized versions of theirs.

I’m from Montreal and don’t want to see Expos uniforms on Washington Nationals players, just as Sonics devotees get outraged at any suggestion of the Oklahoma City Thunder sporting their colors. You leave a city, stay gone.

But the Metropolitans are a part of Seattle’s sports history. Their logo or colors belong in a game in that same place celebrating the history of hockey.

@SeattleKrakenGM asked: Which F leads the team in points this season? And which D who doesn’t wear #29?

Hmmm, putting me on the spot. Let’s go with Jared McCann at forward — yep, going out on a real limb — and then, oh, boy. Do I really have to do this? OK, let’s do Justin Schultz as the top-scoring defenseman other than Vince Dunn.

McCann just scored 40 goals, so I’m not betting against him repeating as team points champion. Plus, if Matty Beniers keeps progressing and doesn’t suffer a concussion halfway through this season, that should garner more assists for McCann — who’ll get his usual power play minutes.

As for Schultz, same thing with power play time. Sure, I can see some of his minutes declining given he’s on an expiring deal and the Kraken will try to work younger players in. But I don’t see anyone else in those defensive pairings or the reserves matching the offensive numbers Schultz can produce.

@cjmapes asked: After Matty’s pending contract extension, who is the next critical signing?

Not sure it rates as “critical” but winger Eeli Tolvanen will be in for a nice restricted free agent (RFA) raise on his $1.45 million salary if he continues at the pace that saw him score 16 goals in 48 games last season. That’s nearly a 30-goal clip over a full campaign, and we saw McCann parlay a similar pace into a five-year, $25 million extension in March 2022.

Tolvanen won’t approach those annual salary numbers as McCann was already making twice as much as him when given his extension. But if Tolvanen shows he’s a legitimate goal scorer and not just a one-off benefiting from a change in scenery, the Kraken might look at a multiyear deal that covers his remaining RFA season and some initial unrestricted free agency time rather than rolling the dice in arbitration a year from now.

@thetimkelly asked: Is the plan to go with Joey Daccord as the backup goaltender or will they bring another goalie in?

I’d love to see Chris Driedger get another shot and think he’s been very unlucky his two years here. But I’m not sure it makes much sense for the Kraken — at least, not to open the season.

Starting with Daccord as backup goalie and sending Driedger to the AHL makes too much strategic and financial sense, assuming one doesn’t vastly outplay the other at training camp.

Daccord has a salary cap hit of $1.2 million while Driedger’s is $3.5 million. So, quite the difference. For one thing, Daccord might not clear waivers if you try to send him down because his salary is quite manageable not only this season but next as well.

So, if another team thinks he’s NHL-ready, it might gamble on claiming Daccord. Not so with Driedger, who is coming off ACL surgery and hasn’t played in the NHL in more than a year. You can send him down fairly confident he’ll pass through and even if he is claimed, then his contract is no longer your problem.

Remember, lose Daccord on waivers and you’ve got no backup goalie under contract for next season. Plus, you only gain $50,000 in salary cap space by “burying” Daccord’s contract in the AHL. Putting Driedger there gains an extra $1.15 million.

@SteveQuinnAK asked: I know you’ve addressed this before, but what are the options for Shane Wright. Another year in juniors seems wasteful. Enjoyed the book – a lot.

Hey, thanks for the book compliment. I enjoy hearing that from people who invested the time and money to read it.

Wright faces the same issues as last season. He was only 18 when drafted out of major junior hockey and the three leagues that make up that level have a longstanding, recently renewed agreement with the NHL. The deal says any drafted major junior players not making the NHL must be returned to their junior squads in lieu of the minor leagues if less than 20 years old by Dec. 31 of any given season.

Wright will still be 19 until Jan. 5. Missed by five days.

There’s an exception for players who have completed four junior seasons already. Wright missed playing enough to qualify for that fourth by a single game this past season. Ouch! Yeah, that stings — especially given he’d have already played four seasons had the pandemic not wiped out the Ontario Hockey League’s entire 2020-21 junior campaign. So, he’s rivaling Driedger as the unluckiest player in the Kraken’s brief history. The Kraken will try to get an exception to the rule but if not will have to keep Wright or send him back to junior hockey.

The Kraken can keep him a maximum of nine games before his entry level professional contract would kick in. So, like last season, he’ll likely get an early trial run and the team would then face a decision.

They could technically keep him longer than nine games and still send him down to junior at any time but that’s foolish as it burns an entire NHL season at rookie-level wages. My guess is the team doesn’t want Wright wasting more time in junior hockey when he looked OK briefly playing in the AHL under limited exceptions to the rule I just mentioned.

So, unless Wright’s a disaster, or GM Ron Francis gets an exemption allowing him to go to the AHL after that ninth game, I could see the Kraken keeping him all season this time.