It’s been a few weeks since the Kraken were eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let’s get to some mailbag questions about what their two-round, 14-game playoff run means and where they go from here.

@nashman92 asks: So watching the Stanley Cup Finals has made me aware that it seems like the Vegas Golden Knights have fully made themselves part of the NHL community. When do you expect that to happen for the Seattle Kraken?

So watching the Stanley Cup Finals has made me aware that it seems like the Vegas Golden Knights have fully made themselves part of the NHL community. When do you expect that to happen for the Seattle Kraken? — Samuel Fleming (@nashman92) June 6, 2023

You clarified that you meant when will they get fully accepted — taken seriously — as a legit NHL team rather than a novelty act. That’s easy. Look at Vegas its first season: came three wins from a Stanley Cup championship. The Kraken placed third worst in the NHL in theirs. No contest which would be taken more seriously, more quickly.

Winning matters in professional sports, and the Golden Knights did it sooner and haven’t let up. They will likely win the Cup this season and have only missed the playoffs once in six campaigns. Sure, some people can’t stand the Golden Knights due to jealousy, traditionalist gatekeeping or an insistence there is only one slow-and-steady method of building a champion.

Advertising

But Vegas doesn’t seem to care. Meanwhile, you’re right — plenty of folks now care about the Golden Knights. Reminds me of the Edmonton Oilers in the 1980s and New York Islanders in the 1970s, who both got taken seriously in a hurry upon initial playoff success within a few seasons of their NHL debuts.

There were NHL markets I visited this past season where random people seemed stunned Seattle even had a team. That might change after the Kraken made some playoff noise. More people will want to see whether that success is sustainable. Condemn salary cap antics and coaching changes by the Golden Knights all you want. But their sustained success, albeit in unorthodox fashion, is what the Kraken are striving for. This spring might be where broader Kraken respect starts.

@patrickexpos asks: What’s the significance to the franchise of playing for the Calder Cup? Go Firebirds!

What’s the significance to the franchise of playing for the Calder Cup? Go Firebirds! — patrickexpos (@patrickexpos) June 6, 2023

It’s a great PR story for the Kraken and fantastic for folks in Coachella Valley, Ca. But as for impact, let’s avoid correlating too much between a championship-level AHL squad and future success for the NHL parent. Sure, the Kraken are thrilled and proud their brand-new affiliate is playing for the Calder Cup. But gauging whether it has bearing on the Kraken involves looking at who got the Firebirds this far.

Their leading scorer this season was career minor league journeyman Max McCormick. No. 2 was Kole Lind, who got a 23-game taste with the Kraken their debut campaign but not a sniff this past season. Of Coachella Valley’s top-five point-getters, NHL journeyman winger Jesper Froden, 28, was in there but beaten out for a Kraken lineup spot in the playoffs by Tye Kartye.

Advertising

And so, yes, we have Kartye, 21, as a bona fide Kraken prospect at No. 3 in Firebirds scoring with 57 points and AHL top rookie honors. He’s a serious contributor with an apparent Kraken future.

Another true prospect is defenseman Ryker Evans, 20, who led all rookie AHL defenders in scoring. Evans also garnered one of two Firebirds all-star nods along with forward Andrew Porturalski, who, at age 29, is not projected to be an impact Kraken performer.

Shane Wright, 19, has six points in 17 playoff games, but isn’t exactly carrying the Firebirds and didn’t have a chance to impact the regular season.

And there’s goalie Joey Daccord, who looked good in some Kraken spot starts. But he’ll turn 27 in August, projects as a backup and would have to be re-signed as he’s a pending free agent.

Bottom line: This team isn’t built on the backs of Kraken prospects. Most serious prospects added for the playoffs, such as Ryan Winterton, David Goyette and Jagger Firkus, watched from the sidelines. The best Firebirds are mostly older types destined to bounce between the AHL and NHL.

Still, the competitive playoff atmosphere should help the pro development of prospects Wright, Evans and Kartye. That’s the real Kraken impact.

Advertising

@TaylorHandsome asks: What do you think will be a bigger factor for the team’s success next season: incoming players via trade/free agency, or growth/improvement from the players currently on the roster?

What do you think will be a bigger factor for the team’s success next season: incoming players via trade/free agency, or growth/improvement from the players currently on the roster? — Steven A. Taylor (@TaylorHandsome) June 6, 2023

I think players already there, but I’m cheating since Andre Burakovsky is on the roster, but having him back anew from injury should help big. The next biggest impact gain should come from Matty Beniers, who hit a rookie wall at times the season’s latter half. Beniers did not have the playoff impact more seasoned Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle did despite outscoring both during the regular season. So, there’s room for even more Beniers growth.

Eeli Tolvanen could also take a leap. Was his half-season after joining the Kraken an aberration or is he a potential 30-goal man? Will Vince Dunn solidify as the team’s true No. 1 defenseman? Can Philipp Grubauer consistently perform at playoff levels? And can Kartye, Evans and Wright find lineup homes?

Importing another impact player will help. But not as much as growth from what’s there.

@lloydsouth asks: Shane Wright hasn’t shown up so much in his AHL stats. What’s the sense of his progress?

Sponsored

Shane Wright hasn’t shown up so much in his AHL stats. What’s the sense of his progress? — John Lloyd (@lloydsouth) June 6, 2023

Wright has had inconsistent AHL playoffs. I’m told he upped his performance in the recently completed conference final but let’s face it: His future isn’t being determined this spring.

Wright has a big summer ahead both in conditioning his lower body to improve his skating and in boosting his overall mindset and confidence level heading into training camp. As for these AHL playoffs, let’s give him a break. Entering the Calder Cup Final, he’ll have played 25 AHL regular season and playoff games, eight Kraken regular-season games and five more preseason contests that give him the equivalent of 38 as a professional.

Throw in 24 games in the Ontario Hockey League plus seven captaining Canada at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and that’s 69 played — more than half as a first-time pro who turned 19 in January.

He has 26 goals and 33 assists overall, which isn’t throwaway. But I’d be stunned if Wright didn’t feel some physical and mental strain to start these AHL playoffs. Pushing through that is a big part of pro development.