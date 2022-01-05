Having three consecutive losses and more postponements wasn’t how the Kraken envisioned their five-game homestand going after a lengthened holiday break. Two months ago, after Jordan Eberle notched the Kraken’s first hat trick in a win over Buffalo, they were 4-6-1.

The Kraken have gone 6-13-3 since. They were 14 points out of the last Western Conference playoff spot entering Wednesday, and the NHL’s “loser point” system — awarding points for overtime and shootout losses — makes bridging that gap next to impossible.

It’s been a tough debut Kraken season with both COVID-19 and a failure to win consistently. No one expected a Stanley Cup Final appearance.

But the Kraken, understandably building toward the future, were expected to hang around the playoff hunt longer than this.

Some tough questions being asked in our Twitter mailbag:

Is it too early to fire the coach? — MAKE EDUCATION GREAT AGAIN (@CmonMan187) January 5, 2022

Q: @CmonMan187 asked: Is it too early to fire the coach?

A: It’s never too early to fire anyone if you don’t believe they can do the job long term. That’s why companies often give new employees a probationary period of up to 90 days, in which they can be let go if they fail to meet their role’s requirements. Now, clearly, it doesn’t work that way in professional sports.

Advertising

That said, the upcoming games are important for general manager Ron Francis in assessing COVID-19-related struggles vs. hockey strategy that hasn’t worked. Firing a coach this early would be unusual, and I’m not recommending it. I do believe there have been extenuating COVID circumstances that hampered Dave Hakstol’s efforts to build consistency and cohesion.

And I’m not certain the NHL cramming in all those makeup games is going to lend itself to the best analysis of whether Hakstol can get players to thrive within his system. If Hakstol turns things around early next season and the team stays competitive beyond a month or two, this becomes less serious.

So Francis must decide whether Hakstol’s the guy to do that. If Francis sees something glaring he feels can’t be fixed, he only compounds the issue by putting off the inevitable. Dominique Ducharme in Montreal has barely been the coach 10 months, got his team to the Cup Final and is already doubtful to see next season.

Locally, I covered a Mariners team that fired manager John McLaren partway through his first non-interim season in 2008 because interim GM Lee Pelekoudas felt “a different voice” was needed.

Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke was president of the Seahawks in 2009 when coach Jim Mora was fired after one season with three years left on his contract. Leiweke said then the move came “after conducting an extensive internal audit” that determined “a new direction was needed to provide an opportunity for the organization to be successful.”

So there is precedent, but it’s not the preferred route. Teams struggle all the time, and coaches usually get multiple seasons to reverse that.

Advertising

The unique challenge with the Kraken is they don’t play in cities such as Nashville; Columbus, Ohio; or Ottawa, Ontario. They are a new team trying to make inroads in an untested NHL market with plenty of local competition. So there’s greater urgency — or should be — to stay relevant in the near term while building for the future.

Blackwell/Gourde/Jarnkrok seems like a line that's come together nicely. Aside from that line where can the scoring come from if Schwartz is out for an extended period of time? How does Donskoi get out of his funk? — Michael Fullan (@mrfullan) January 5, 2022

Q: @mrfullan asked: (Colin) Blackwell/(Yanni) Gourde/(Calle) Jarnkrok seems like a line that’s come together nicely. Aside from that line where can the scoring come from if (Jaden) Schwartz is out for an extended period of time? How does (Joonas) Donskoi get out of his funk?

A: Donskoi is tied with Alex Wennberg for a team-leading 14 assists despite not having scored a goal. So he’s contributed offensively. There’ve been times I’ve wanted Donskoi to shoot more decisively when presented opportunities. He probably needs to do that more and hope pucks start going in. Advanced stats show Donskoi has 4.8 expected goals vs. zero registered, so there’s room for added production. Beyond capitalizing on chances, I’d like to see him positioned for more than he’s had.

Wennberg is another player not positioned to score a whole lot — his expected goals are right in line with his three tallied — though he is creating offense through assists. Still, he scored 17 with Florida in a shortened season, and I’ve also wondered why he hasn’t shot more.

I’d look to Ryan Donato, who also goes hard after pucks and has soft hands needed to finish plays. Marcus Johansson doesn’t finish as well as Donato but is another guy unafraid of doing the work down low the way Schwartz can.

Why do the Kraken seem to give up so many goals immediately after they score one? — The Crappy Totals (@TheCrappyTotals) January 5, 2022

Q: @TheCrappyTotals asked: Why do the Kraken seem to give up so many goals immediately after they score one?

Advertising

A: Ah, the dreaded “answer goal” has indeed plagued the Kraken. Dan Morse on the Davey Jones’ Locker Room site had the Kraken yielding eight such goals within a minute of scoring. That has happened after 8.7% of all Kraken goals, an NHL high. Within two minutes of scoring, they’ve given up 10 goals.

Lack of focus is one possibility — though it happened three consecutive games last week so I can’t imagine Kraken players aren’t focusing on it. Most answer goals came in the third period and were critical in deciding games.

So if the Kraken are scoring late, it heightens the urgency and adrenaline of their opponents to answer and avoid defeat. That can lead to massively increased pressure against over short spurts and goalies needing to make a stop. We know that hasn’t always happened.

One way to improve performance is to bring in some talent and spend to the cap. Any projections for immediate targets? Or does Francis just sit on his mountain of cash laughing at STH who had to commit to 3 year contracts? — Greg OBrien (@therealGregOB) January 5, 2022

Q: @therealGregOB asked: One way to improve performance is to bring in some talent and spend to the cap. Any projections for immediate targets? Or does Francis just sit on his mountain of cash laughing at STH who had to commit to 3 year contracts?

A: No, I don’t think Francis is laughing at season-ticket holders. But that’s a perception risk when talking long-term plans while a team that sold three-year minimum ticket commitments languishes in last place.

We’ve written about COVID-19 impacts on the Kraken’s secondary ticket market. Visiting fans aren’t traveling. There’s been COVID hesitancy with fans avoiding crowded arenas, or whose unvaccinated status prevents them from attending. Games postponed with little warning. That said, to pretend plunging prices aren’t largely due to a team that’s won just six times the past two months amounts to burying one’s head in the sand.

Sponsored

Bottom line: The team sold tickets topping out at $300-plus, for which the market value has dropped significantly. The Kraken have no control over the pandemic, but absolutely control the quality of their team.

On who can be brought in, Francis already said he won’t expend valued resources on short-term fixes. I agree with that, as they won’t contend this season. But it is important to figure out how to avoid this next October.

Nobody doubts the importance of building from the ground up. But there is a responsibility, especially in a first-time NHL market, not to neglect the immediate product. I’m not saying the Kraken intentionally did that. They’d be crazy to. But the immediate product is lacking and needs to be addressed by Year 2. Argue with that at your peril.