We’re a couple of days into Kraken training camp with a Saturday off-day for the team, and preseason games beginning Monday. Some have questions about things that will be settled by camp’s end, while other answers might not become apparent until the season plays out in a few weeks, perhaps months. Let’s tackle a few.

Matty’s extension. From his vantage point is he looking at a bridge deal or an 8 year term? Is there any concern on why a contract hasn’t been signed as of yet? Also, any thoughts on Eberle resigning and what his contract would look like? — CJ Mapes (@cjmapes) September 22, 2023

I’m not concerned, given the Kraken hold control over Matty Beniers for four more years after this one. Sure, they might have to pay him more, but it isn’t my money. OK, I’m partially kidding. But the NHL system gives teams leverage over players their first seven seasons — three years of their Entry Level Contract and four of restricted free agency (RFA) in which teams can go to arbitration or match opposing offers for a player before they become unrestricted free agents (UFA).

I’m not privy to discussions between Beniers and the Kraken, though they’ve no doubt exchanged broad details of what each side is looking for.

A “bridge” deal for Beniers would usually cover two or three RFA seasons and still leave him primed for a big raise in Year 4 before hitting the open market if he wants. So, that would mean transferring leverage to Beniers that he doesn’t currently have. It’s probably more beneficial for the team to lock him up longer and get a cheaper back-end deal on some of his UFA seasons. That is, if the Kraken believe he’ll grow into a star player.

That’s a big “if.” We have one full season of Beniers performance to base anything off, as the Kraken “burned” one of his entry level contract years with that 10-game trial stint in April 2022. Sure, the full season saw Beniers win the Calder Trophy as the NHL’s top rookie. But Beniers had that won by February. His production dipped after he was blindsided in January by Tyler Myers, suffering a concussion. NHL history is full of Calder winners reverting to less than star players. Even Beniers blaster Myers won the award in 2010. Onetime Seattle Thunderbirds captain Mathew Barzal won the Calder with 85 points in 2018 and hasn’t come within 20 of that since.

So, it’s a big decision throwing a contract of five or more years at a player such as that. The easy thing would be inking Beniers for two or three years and kicking the can down the road. But the biggest value to the franchise could be locking Beniers up longer. The Kraken just need to be sure about what they are getting. Taking a longer look for part of this season wouldn’t hurt.

As for Jordan Eberle, he made clear at Thursday’s camp opening he’d welcome an extension.

“I’ve made my stance clear as far as I love it here,” Eberle said. “I want to be here. And I want to be a part of a winning group. I think we have one here.”

As with Beniers, it wouldn’t hurt for the Kraken to see more of what a 33-year-old Eberle can offer going forward. Will he still be a 20-goal scorer? Will incoming Kraken youngsters push more veterans out? No need to rush things.

There's suddenly a glut of potential 4th liners on the team. Who should we be concerned about losing in waivers? — JTB (@juanthebaker) September 22, 2023

The only fourth line candidate I’d worry about losing is AHL regular Kole Lind. He’s got NHL experience with the Kraken and Vancouver Canucks, is still only 24 (turns 25 next month) and led a Calder Cup finalist Coachella Valley team with 30 regular season goals and 31 playoff points in the AHL last season. Throw in Lind being on a two-way contract paying $775,000 in the NHL but only $325,000 in the AHL, he’d be attractive to teams.

Lind potentially still has untapped NHL upside. Same with Kailer Yamamoto, 24, who the Kraken hope turns into a bargain. I don’t see him getting sent down, but if he is, teams would wonder what’s wrong and likely balk at taking on his $1.5 million salary. With veteran candidates in their late-20s, be they John Hayden or Devin Shore, what you’ve seen is what you’ll get. They’re NHL part-timers. If you lose them because some team has a specific need, so be it. Chances are, you won’t. Perhaps someone would grab Pierre-Edouard Bellemare off waivers for veteran leadership, even at age 38. But what you worry about in these situations, if at all, is losing young guys that could come back to bite you PR-wise if their careers take off.

What stretch of the season seems daunting. Not as easy as it seems when you consider last year’s major road trip produced an inspiring win streak. — Steve Quinn (@SteveQuinnAK) September 22, 2023

Well, the difference was they had a few months to get their feet under them before that 7-0-0 road trip you referenced. Realistically, their early schedule looks very dangerous, perhaps lethal, as they must deal with it straight out of camp.

Even if the Kraken are ready to play, that’s quite an opening 10-game gantlet against seven playoff teams plus all road games with the non-playoff teams. The Kraken are 3-17-0 lifetime against Vegas, Tampa Bay, Carolina and the New York Rangers and play them five times the first 10. Yikes! On the positive side, they are 5-4-1 against Colorado and Florida teams they’ll face twice that span and beat the Avalanche four out of seven in their April playoff series. But you get the point: October could be a back-breaker much as it was the Kraken’s debut season. Remember that October 2021 five-game road trip across three time zones to launch the franchise? They won just once, dropped their ensuing home opener to Vancouver and never recovered. They were 3-6-1 their first 10, won a pair, then dropped six straight and it was good night. You can’t make the playoffs in October and November but you sure can miss them.

November won’t be easier for the Kraken this time than in that debut campaign as they see a bunch of Pacific Division rivals — including an Edmonton team they’ll face twice — and play two more with Colorado. And Toronto comes in to end that month. So, get buried in October, don’t look for a quick dig out.

Oh, I should mention: The end of season schedule that helped the Kraken into the playoffs last spring won’t be as easy this time. They finish in Dallas, St. Louis, Winnipeg and Minnesota — three of those teams making last season’s playoffs. They do get a run up into early April with eight games in 10 against last season’s bottom feeders Anaheim, Arizona, San Jose and Montreal. But they probably won’t have clinched a playoff spot by then and there’s dangerous runway left after that.