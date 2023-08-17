Kraken training camp opens in a month, so forget record summer temperatures and start focusing on ice. The Kraken need to be focused as there are some challenges they’ll face for a playoff return. Some of you are focused on those challenges, so let’s get to your questions.

@OlagueRick asked: Will Ron stick to the current “deep roster of good players making 3-5M” philosophy (was that just the result of who was available at the expansion draft) or will we slowly become like every other team w/a few players accounting for 60% of the team’s payroll?

Hey, he just gave Vince Dunn more than $7 million annually, so there. OK, no, that wasn’t what you were talking about. Look, a big test will happen a year from now with potentially the best NHL free agent class in years.

We’re maybe talking Auston Matthews and William Nylander from Toronto, Conn Smythe Trophy winner Jonathan Marchessault from Vegas, Elias Lindholm from Calgary, Mark Scheifele from Winnipeg, Matt Duchene from Dallas and Brandon Montour from Florida to name a few. So, all that salary cap juggling by Kraken general manager Ron Francis might not just be to sign Matty Beniers to an extension.

Interestingly, Francis could have had Nylander a decade earlier as Carolina’s GM, but instead drafted Haydn Fleury at seventh overall in 2014. Nylander went to Toronto at No. 8. Ouch! We could mention David Pastrnak going 25th overall that year, but many others passed on the Boston Bruins star so why dredge that up? That said, Francis in two cities has yet to make an elite level, impact free agent signing.

The closest he’s come was inking Kraken netminder Philip Grubauer for six years, $35.4 million two summers ago.

Proponents of Francis’ style label it smart and savvy long term in the cap era. Detractors call him risk averse. I’d say the aversion is born from positions he was in with both franchises: rebuilding the Hurricanes and building the Kraken from scratch.

The difference now is he has ample money from ownership once the team is deemed ready for a serious Stanley Cup shot. When will that happen? Well, depending on how the Kraken perform this season, next summer seems as good a time as any.

Remember, the Kraken were a win away from the conference final a few months ago, so quite close to Cup contention already. Knock on the door again in the spring, and it will be tough to look at that free agent class and justify not dropping more money on somebody.

Francis also has Jordan Eberle, Alex Wennberg, Justin Schultz and Chris Driedger poised to come off the books. That’s $16.5 million in added cap space. Another factor: Francis got fired by the Hurricanes after four seasons, right before they made the playoffs.

You wait too long to put that finishing cherry on the sundae, somebody else might shove you aside and eat it. Francis learned that the hard way: There’s no perfect time for the cherry. Sometimes, a sundae with quality ice cream underneath, some hot fudge and that cherry on top tastes just as good as when you wait to add all the extra cookie crumbles, peanuts, caramel and whipped cream. OK, now, I’m hungry and Francis should be as well. Hungry for a Cup. I’d say he splurges in a year.

@jxc450 asked: So, with the off season moves, is the Kraken better off, worse off, or about the same from last year?

This sort of follows the prior question and might explain the need for an elite addition next summer. I don’t think the Kraken are better. They may be slightly worse.

Much of that is by design — they need to work in prospects Shane Wright, Ryker Evans and Tye Kartye. So, a possible step backward before moving forward. We don’t know how long it will take the trio to make NHL impacts that exceed the players moved out to clear space for them.

Losing Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong, Ryan Donato and Carson Soucy is tough for a team where depth begot success. That said, while depth is one route to a championship, you usually need some elite talent. A lot of this season will be spent breaking new guys in, watching Matty Beniers mature beyond a top rookie, Dunn trying to handle the weight of his new contract and seeing whether Eeli Tolvanen takes that next step.

Also, whether Jared McCann, Andre Burakovsky, and Oliver Bjorkstrand are ready to replace the current core of veteran forwards due to leave the next two summers. So, a fascinating team in transition to watch. But remember: The Kraken didn’t exactly cruise through last season’s second half. It was a struggle from February onward at times, so even a slightly worse Kraken team on paper might still match or exceed its prior 100 points with seasonlong consistency.

@DrewMiller61 asked: Do the Kraken have enough offensive firepower to make the playoffs again? What are the odds Ryker Evans makes the opening day squad?

Only if Burakovsky returns from injury without missing a beat. Beyond losing all those fourth-line goals in free agency, there are additional offensive declines possible — from McCann not scoring 40 again, to Beniers having a sophomore slump, Tolvanen reverting to what Nashville thought he was or Dunn wilting under pressure from his new deal. Plus, if the Kraken break in prospects Wright and Kartye, that could affect offensive chemistry.

Having Burakovsky return as a top point-getter offsets a lot. And not all the guys mentioned previously are actually going to struggle. But a couple failing to match last season’s outputs should be anticipated. The Burakovsky we saw previously helps undo that.

On Evans, the Kraken won’t want him in the press box as an extra defender. So, making it right away would mean cracking one of the three pairings, and I just don’t see it with veterans Dunn, Jamie Oleksiak and Brian Dumoulin being left-handers he’d have to beat out. I’m thinking, barring an injury, Evans opens in Coachella Valley where he’ll refine pro skills and be ready for regular NHL play once promoted.

@SteveQuinnAK asked: Among the Western Conference teams that failed to make the playoffs last season, which do you think has the best chance to break into the postseason field this season?

Everybody forgets the Calgary Flames ran away with the Pacific Division the season before last. They also made an ill-fated late playoff run last season, though a lot was showy optics. I kept hearing they were actually trying to play just poorly enough to miss the playoffs on purpose so coach Darryl Sutter could be fired. Well, if true — and I always take suggestions pro athletes are trying not to win with a mountain of salt on my fries (a lot of food talk today) — they got their wish.

New Flames coach Ryan Huska follows the time-honored pro sports pattern of teams replacing a hard-line, take-no-prisoners coach with a “communicator” who’s much easier going. Usually, that happens with rebuilding teams, but the Flames aren’t one. There is ample talent on Calgary’s roster and if Huska the communicator gets Jonathan Huberdeau and Nazem Kadri — not to mention his former AHL protégés Andrew Mangiapane, Rasmus Andersson and Oliver Kylington — producing consistently from start to finish, I wouldn’t be shocked to see the Flames back in the postseason.

I don’t see any Central Division teams making a similar playoff leap. My only other Western candidate is the Vancouver Canucks, given they went 14-6-2 in March and April under new coach Rick Tocchet. Unfortunately, games from October through February also count. So, the message they’ll hear: Play better from the get-go, especially with a tough schedule right away.