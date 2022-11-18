Free agent Martin Jones was brought in this summer to back up No. 1 goaltender Philipp Grubauer, the Seattle Kraken’s highest-paid player, and potentially as a stopgap while Chris Driedger recovered from knee surgery. With Grubauer sidelined as well, the 32-year-old Jones has been in net for the majority of one of the Kraken’s best stretches of hockey to date.

“Big saves. He’s been doing it all season for us,” winger Jared McCann said Thursday night after Jones’ 28-save performance against the New York Rangers.

“We’re lucky to have him.”

He should see a few more nights off soon. The Kraken confirmed Friday that Grubauer was removed from injured reserve, paving the way for his return from a lower-body injury sustained Oct. 21. Defenseman Gustav Olofsson was reassigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds to make room.

Grubauer missed 11 games. Jones has started 10 of those — he didn’t travel to Calgary because of personal reasons. Since taking over for Grubauer in Colorado, Jones has a .923 save percentage with one shutout.

One would think Jones has done enough to shed the role of a traditional backup, usually seen on the bench in a baseball cap, providing rest for another or heading in cold when the game takes a turn for the nightmarish. But it’s too soon to write off Grubauer, whose bounce-back season didn’t have a chance to get off the ground before he was injured.

In recent days, Grubauer moved from practice observer to helping out in gamelike situations to top-two goalie. Coach Dave Hakstol confirmed Grubauer was adjusting well to the heavier workload.

“One step at a time. He’s got the two full practices in,” Hakstol said Wednesday. “He’s obviously making really good progress.”

On Thursday, with Jones due to make his sixth straight start against New York and Magnus Hellberg backing him up, Grubauer stayed out after most of his teammates with first-year Seattle goaltending coach Steve Briere and repeated lateral movements across the crease, with Briere stretching out on the ice at one point to demonstrate.

Jones referenced his own past talks with Briere after a 3-2 Kraken overtime win over the Rangers that night.

“When it’s game time, go and play. We’ll do our work in practice,” Jones said was the message. “I’m just trying to read the play and not think too much.”

In the past 10 games or so, Jones added, the team in front of him has done good work clearing shooting lanes.

“Really good job in front of the net. I’ve been able to see pucks, (they’ve been) picking up sticks,” Jones said. “There hasn’t really been a lot of screen and deflection goals.”

Last season’s Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin was at the other end of the ice for the Rangers, flashing out his glove to deny Daniel Sprong and others. Jones soon had a breakaway to stop as well. He stretched out his foot to catch Kaapo Kakko’s attempt to tuck it just inside the goal post.

“Not something I can really concern myself with, what’s going on at the other end,” Jones said. “We’re in a tight hockey game. Just trying to keep the guys in it as long as I can.”

Hakstol said the Kraken “wasted a good performance” from Jones in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday. They got an instant redo Thursday when the Rangers tied the score at 2 in the final minutes, just as the Jets did, with the same Seattle player in the penalty box.

The Kraken made it out of the first minute unscathed — a promising sign, as they’d been struck down in the first 60 seconds of two of three overtime losses this season.

After two straight practices this week where 3-on-3 work was a focus, the Kraken went in with “a little bit more structure, a little bit more of a plan,” according to defenseman Justin Schultz, who scored the eventual game-winner off a Jordan Eberle rebound.

The Kraken (9-5-3) swarmed Jones for post-victory hugs, bumps and taps for the eighth time in 17 games this season.