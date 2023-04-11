LAS VEGAS — Kraken forward Yanni Gourde feels there are plenty of things his team can take away from this rather surreal season-ending pair of games against a potential first-round playoff opponent.

As his team’s only goal-scorer of a 4-1 loss Tuesday night to the Golden Knights, Gourde had a front-row seat to how a shutdown Vegas forecheck and lethal transition game can undo even the steadiest of foes. The Kraken had looked rather steady in racking up five consecutive wins ahead of this one but proved no match from the second period onward despite the best efforts of goalie Joey Daccord to keep things close.

“We’ve got to prepare to be better our next game, but it’s good to have a little bit of a measuring stick there,” Gourde said after his team capped the road part of its season with a stellar record of 26-11-4 despite the loss at T-Mobile Arena. “You see the top teams in the league and how they play.”

In this case, the play very well, as Michael Amadio scored the first two Vegas goals and nearly had a third before his rebound was cashed home by Reilly Smith. Jonathan Marchessault put it away early in the third on the power play after the Kraken went down by two men fewer than two minutes into the frame.

Gourde’s goal on a partial breakaway down the right side had lifted his team to a 1-1 tie by the first intermission. But the Kraken stopped skating from there and only some acrobatics by Daccord in the middle frame kept them within striking distance before the third.

“Tonight, for some reason we didn’t have the legs to skate with them,” Gourde said. “But I think if we skate the way that we are capable of — like we did in the first period — then I think we can look pretty good.”

The Golden Knights have led the Pacific Division most of the season and can win the Western Conference’s top seed if they secure at least a point against the Kraken in Thursday’s finale at Climate Pledge Arena. If that happens, the Kraken would play either Colorado or Dallas when the playoffs open next week.

But if the Kraken defeat the Golden Knights in regulation, it opens the door for a Central Division team to secure the top seed. If that happens, the Kraken as the wild card would play either Vegas or Edmonton depending on whether the Oilers — who own the division tiebreaker — win their final game and catch Vegas in the standings.

Complicating things further, the Kraken can still overtake Los Angeles for third place in the division if the Kings lose their final game to Anaheim on Wednesday. If that happens, the Kraken would automatically play the second-place team — either Edmonton or Vegas — depending on how things shake out.

The only thing Tuesday’s game really decided — other than the fact Daccord looks to be an increasingly confident playoff backup option for the Kraken in net — is that there is no longer a scenario in which they’d open against the Minnesota Wild.

Given how things went Tuesday, the prospect of the Kraken starting the playoffs against Vegas doesn’t initially appear all that enticing. One potential opening for Vegas opponents is a rotating carousel of injured Golden Knights netminders that could see Tuesday’s starter, Laurent Brossoit, begin the playoffs in goal.

Brossoit wasn’t all that sharp in the early going, leaving Gourde too much net to shoot at on his tying goal. Amadio earlier on had opened the scoring with his first of two goals when left unmarked in the left circle before slotting the puck in behind Daccord.

If not for Daccord, who made several spectacular saves early, the game might have been over in the first eight minutes.

“Every time he’s in the net, he’s done very well for himself,” Gourde said. “He’s making great saves every night. He kept us in the game for a while there, especially in the second period when there were a lot of scoring chances. He did a great job.”

But Daccord couldn’t do much in the second period once Will Borgen turned the puck over in his own zone — creating an odd-man rush the other way — and then couldn’t get back in time to prevent a tap-in by Amadio at the net front that put Vegas ahead to stay. Amadio, previously best known to Kraken fans for getting into a fight with Jared McCann last season, nearly notched his first career hat trick in 295 career games with just five minutes to go in the middle frame.

Daccord was able to deny that, lunging in front of a close-in Amadio chance. But Smith popped in the rebound.

Seeing Daccord play with such confidence has to be a boost for a Kraken team that will start the playoffs with Philipp Grubauer in goal, but that has seen Martin Jones struggle down the stretch with both his play and injury.

“It’s nice to play a few games closer together,” Daccord said of his more recent NHL call-ups the past month. “I think the last time I had to come up and play once, get sent back down, come back a few months later and play again.

“It just helps you find your flow a lot quicker in the game. I felt good tonight. I felt I was seeing the puck well. They just capitalized on a couple of chances. They have really talented players over there.”

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said postgame he’d have confidence in Daccord if needing to switch to him in the playoffs. For now, Hakstol must gear his side for that postseason grind and knows the effort he saw Tuesday won’t get it done no matter who the playoff opponent is.

“It’s not a measuring stick at all,” Hakstol said of the game. “We’re not happy with the result. There was not a lot of energy tonight … we just couldn’t find any energy in the second and third. They played well, they were on top of us and didn’t give us a lot of time and space.”