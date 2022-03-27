LOS ANGELES — One thing the Kraken will almost certainly monitor their final 17 games is the rate in which their continued hard work starts paying off with pucks entering the net.

The past few months have seen the team’s goaltending solidify beyond the opening weeks of the season when too many stoppable shots were going in. But during that same period, up until recently, the scoring woes that have plagued the team since the season’s outset continue to linger.

Saturday night’s loss against the Kings marked only the second time in the last seven games that the Kraken failed to score at least three goals. They’d scored four goals in three of those prior games, winning all, while losing a 4-3 overtime decision in another.

But as with most of the 58 games preceding that two-week stretch, the inability to capitalize on opportunities returned Saturday night and serves as a demarcation point between a likely playoff-bound team such as the Kings — which the Kraken are striving to be — and a squad struggling to stay out of the league’s basement.

“We weren’t able to capitalize on some of the opportunities that we had from the inside,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol would say after Saturday’s loss. “And we didn’t get much off the rush, which, for us is important. We’ve got to get a little bit more off the rush if we want to capitalize offensively.”

That messaging has been consistent all season whether coming from Hakstol or any number of players trotted out for postgame comments.

“I thought we really competed hard tonight,” Kraken center Morgan Geekie said after the Kings game. “Unfortunately, things just didn’t go our way.”

The Kraken, who worked out in nearby El Segundo, California on Sunday, will get another shot at the Kings on Monday night at Crypto.com Arena in a rare back-to-back road series.

Of solace to Kraken fans is that the team’s compete level shows few signs of abating despite six regulars getting dealt away by last Monday’s trade deadline. Kraken alternate captain Jordan Eberle stressed the need to keep competing right as the deadline ended.

“You look at some of the teams we’ve beaten and … it’s just a matter of finding that consistency,” Eberle said.

Still, the Kraken have beaten only one team — Nashville — the past two months that currently sports a .500 record or better. Much of that stems from an inability to score against such teams even on nights the Kraken get quality goaltending, highlighted in losing 2-1 to Calgary and 3-2 to Boston and Carolina.

The Kraken competed in those games. But eventually, if to become a truly competitive NHL club, they’ll need to cap hard work by scoring.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis has acknowledged the scoring woes and indicated they will be addressed this summer. The big question facing Francis is how much he’ll need to address it. His team entered Sunday averaging 2.12 expected goals over 60 minutes in 5-on-5 play, according to the advanced statistics website MoneyPuck.com.

While that’s up from 2.03 goals per 60 minutes right before the improved scoring of the prior seven contests, it’s nowhere near enough to win consistently. No matter what is expected from goalies Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger going forward — and both have been better in 2022 than late-2021 — no NHL netminding tandem can consistently win a bunch of 2-1 or 2-0 games due to the overwhelming pressure to never make a mistake.

The Kraken are just 2-30-3 when they score two goals or fewer. They are 4-5-2 when scoring just three goals and 14-4-1 when they score four or more.

Even the three-goal pace translates to a record of 30-37-15 and a 75-point season far closer to what the Kraken envisioned than the 59-point campaign they’re headed for. But to be truly competitive for a playoff spot, they’ll need between three and four goals per game — meaning they are at least one goal per night short.

Some of that will be shaved off by Grubauer and Driedger performing consistently well all season. But even that is unlikely to be enough without a significant offensive boost.

One telling sign is that the lineup introduction of a half-decent goal scorer in Daniel Sprong has already seen him score two goals his first two games — as many as Joonas Donskoi has all season. The Kings had sealed off the neutral zone on the Kraken for much of Saturday’s contest before Sprong used natural speed to bust around the barricade and then ensured his pinpoint shot didn’t miss.

That type of natural ability has been largely absent this season and the Kraken needs more. It’s one reason they picked up Victor Rask from Minnesota for future considerations, hoping to see how his offensive abilities impact the lineup.

“His ability to make plays can make people around him better and help them do some good things in the offensive zone,” Hakstol said. “Those are proven over time.”

It’s no coincidence Rask started against the Kings on a fourth line with Donskoi, whose track record was as a far better goal-scorer than he’s shown.

Donskoi got 12 minutes of ice time against the Kings without registering a shot on net. Rask played about 14 1/2 minutes — including a minute of power play time — and registered a lone shot.

So, what happens from here should help Francis better determine whether the overall scoring woes are from a sheer lack of talent. Or, perhaps from some players not adapting to the two-way, aggressive system the Kraken play night-in, night out.

It’s an important distinction that could save Francis millions in wasted player expenditures.

He’ll automatically benefit from the returns of Brandon Tanev and Jaden Schwartz, both of whom make their offensive livings in tight spaces. Tanev was lost for the season with a knee injury back in December while Schwartz is still rounding back into form since missing two-plus months to hand surgery.

Geekie’s second goal in two games was also a welcome sign for a third-line center who’d collected just four prior all season. Throw in last year’s No. 2 overall draft pick, center Matty Beniers of the University of Michigan, and there should be some coming offensive boost.

And the more boost the better for a team that, as Hakstol puts it, has “worked their butts off” on too many nights when the only “compete” they can’t manage is against the opponent’s natural firepower.