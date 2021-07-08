A hockey source confirmed Thursday that the Seattle Kraken are looking to play preseason games in Everett as well as Spokane and Kent.

Kraken officials attended Wednesday’s Seattle Storm game at Everett’s Angel of the Winds Arena and toured the facility, where the Western Hockey League Silvertips also play.

Climate Pledge Arena is unlikely to be finished in time for preseason, and the team has been studying alternative options. An announcement could be coming in the next week.

The WHL Seattle Thunderbirds already play at the ShoWare Center in Kent and the WHL Spokane Chiefs call the Spokane Arena home.

Manke wins Washington Men’s Am

RJ Manke of Lakewood shot rounds of 66-67-68 to win the 100th Washington Men’s Amateur Championship in commanding fashion, finishing seven shots clear at the Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club in Bremerton.Manke also won the event in 2018 and is the first multiple champion in 52 years.

Manke attended Bellarmine Prep in Tacoma, then played four years on the Pepperdine University men’s golf team, which recently won the 2021 NCAA title. He has just transferred to the University of Washington, where he will play for the men’s golf team in the fall in his final year of eligibility.

Finishing second was Jordan Lee of Auburn.

Colleges

• Eastern Washington University football is ranked No. 16 in the HERO Sports Preseason Top 25 FCS poll released Thursday. Eastern opens its season Sept. 2 at UNLV. Eastern finished 5-2 overall in the unique 2020-21 spring season and advanced to the first round of the Div. I playoffs, where it lost to North Dakota State.

More Hockey

• The Seattle Thunderbirds have two players on the roster for Canada’s National Men’s Under-18 Team Summer Development Camp, held July 25 to Aug. 4 near Calgary. Defenseman Kevin Korchinski and forward Jordan Gustafson will take part in the camp.