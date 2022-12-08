Kraken rookie Shane Wright had his last chance at hockey’s biggest junior tournament cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic, but now he will get a second chance to compete there and further his development.

As expected, the Kraken on Thursday announced they had loaned Wright to Team Canada’s selection camp for this month’s IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships in Moncton, New Brunswick, and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Wright, 18 and selected No. 4 overall in the NHL draft in July, had just returned to Seattle after a two-week AHL conditioning stint to get him some professional experience.

He returned to the Kraken this week and scored his first NHL goal against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. That game was the eighth played in the NHL by Wright, and he can participate in one more before the Kraken must decide whether to keep him or return him to his Kingston Frontenacs junior squad in the Ontario Hockey League.

If Wright plays in 10 or more NHL games, it counts as a full season played in his three-year NHL entry-level contract before his eligibility for free agency. The Kraken could keep Wright for as many games as they want before sending him to junior, but it would still burn an eligibility year.

Kraken general manager Ron Francis had indicated last month he’d wait to see how Wright performed upon his return from the AHL before making a decision on the junior tournament — a showcase of top Under-20 global hockey talent.

”He went for his conditioning stint and really had a great attitude about it,” Francis said Thursday. ”So, we really appreciated that from him. and then he scored a bunch of goals down there and played with a lot of confidence. Then, the other night with us, I think that first period was the best he’s played at any point this season. So, it looks like he really benefitted from his time in the AHL. There are still some areas we’d like to see him improve upon so hopefully he can use the world juniors to work on a few of those areas but we’re really happy with the progress he’s made.”

Francis would like to see Wright improve some of the ”timing” in his game and use his ”NHL speed and shot” more consistently. He’d also like him to work on his puck handling and do a bit more with the puck once he gets it.

Advertising

Wright’s departure will be until the tournament’s completion. The Kraken could theoretically recall him for the period between the selection camp and the tournament’s start, but Francis said that won’t happen as he’s ”made a commitment” to Team Canada that they can have Wright for the entire timeframe.

His departure, unlike with the recent conditioning stint, frees up a roster spot and salary cap space in Wright’s absence. Francis said he may eventually add a player but has no immediate plans to do so.

Wright had made the Canadian squad at last year’s event in Edmonton, getting into a pair of games before the event was postponed due to COVID-19 and replayed in August.

By that point, Wright had been drafted and invited to Kraken training camp, so he did not participate.

The tournament is Dec. 26-Jan. 5.

This story will be updated.