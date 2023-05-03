DALLAS — It was back to business as usual for Jordan Eberle as he hopped onto the ice for Tuesday’s first shift, 1:01 into Game 1. It was fairly uneventful. His Kraken linemate Tye Kartye registered a hit, Matty Beniers’ slap shot from the left circle was saved. Back on the bench 50 seconds later.

No 18,000 fans booing him for something he already wished hadn’t happened — a hit from behind that injured his former teammate, Andrew Cogliano.

“I’ve never experienced that,” Eberle said of the fan response.

Tuesday’s 5-4 overtime Kraken win against the Dallas Stars was the start of a new round. It offers a chance to leave the intense feelings of the Colorado Avalanche series behind.

“It’s kind of a unique series, where you’ve got a guy like Cale Makar who has to go through it, and myself — probably two players who aren’t used to that,” Eberle said.

With a late hit, Colorado’s Makar injured Kraken top-line winger and regular-season goals leader Jared McCann, who hasn’t returned to the lineup and isn’t on the trip to Dallas. Seattle fans filled Climate Pledge Arena with boos every time Makar touched the puck the rest of the series.

Advertising

Colorado fans gave Eberle the same treatment at the start of Game 7, booing each time he possessed the puck in Ball Arena, then immediately quieting once he passed it. Of course he had a feeling that was coming.

“You just try and tune it out. I think that’s the biggest thing,” Eberle said. “As the game went along I kind of got used to it. Once you’re playing, you play. The best way to get away from things is to keep playing.”

His game’s angry soundtrack quieted as the Avalanche fell behind by two goals and fans seemingly focused on the result. Their defending Stanley Cup champions fell short, by a score of 2-1, and the Kraken were the ones advancing to Dallas.

Colorado was without forward Cogliano, who was driven into the boards headfirst by Eberle in Game 6. He suffered a fractured C5 lamina in his cervical spine, which wasn’t discovered until the Avalanche returned to Denver the next day. Eberle indicated he reached out to Cogliano, his former Edmonton Oilers teammate, but kept the details private.

“It’s a tough play. I wish I could do something differently, but at the end of the day, you’re never trying to hurt someone, especially a guy you know,” Eberle said.

In a radio interview, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Cogliano is “doing OK” and receiving further evaluation to see what his rehab will look like.

Advertising

Cogliano returned to Game 6 after the hit, which likely spared Eberle a hearing with the league and discipline beyond a two-minute minor for boarding. Unlike Makar, he wasn’t suspended. Ball Arena patrons had to take matters into their own hands, the only way they could.

The 13-year NHL veteran knows that incident was an outlier, an accident, and not his game. Like Makar, he’d never been fined or suspended, according to CapFriendly.

“I think I’ve played in this league long enough that I’ve developed a reputation for the way I play,” he said.

Speaking of reputations, the Kraken are rallying around theirs. At every pre- and postgame opportunity they’ve been discussing their role as second-round underdogs.

“We’ve been written off all season, (and) the playoffs. I’m sure we’ll be written off in this series too,” Eberle said. “As long as you have that inner confidence in your locker room, which I think we do — we know how good we can be.”

Up 1-0 in the series, the Kraken have a chance to sweep the pair of games in Dallas on Thursday night at American Airlines Center (6:30 p.m., TNT) and head home with a commanding lead. The Stars aren’t the Avalanche — healthier, deeper, getting superb goaltending from Jake Oettinger.

The Kraken are proud of what they’ve done, but keeping the emotions in check.

“I think it’s just a matter of understanding how you’re doing it. Confidence is one thing, but not to (the point you) get arrogant, and start to play where you feel entitled,” Eberle added. “I don’t think we have that, nor have we earned it. We just keep striving to play our best.”