The Seattle Kraken’s new mascot, Buoy, rappelled from the rafters, a flashy start to Saturday night’s 4-0 victory against the Vancouver Canucks. The Kraken shut out all three preseason opponents at Climate Pledge Arena and remained undefeated through four contests.

Philipp Grubauer turned in a 17-save shutout. A line consisting of Oliver Bjorkstrand, Alex Wennberg and Yanni Gourde collaborated on two even-strength goals and an empty netter.

Coach Dave Hakstol noted the Dane, Swede and Canadian play and think through the game a bit differently. They worked through turnovers and miscues and got better as the game went on.

“They should feel good about their night and how they played together,” Hakstol said.

Matty Beniers opened the scoring in the second period. The puck spit out to Kraken winger Andre Burakovsky along the boards, and he centered to Beniers, who flicked in a goal from the high slot. It was Beniers’ second of the preseason.

From behind the net, Bjorkstrand set up Wennberg on the Kraken’s second goal 58 seconds into the third period. Both were members of the Columbus Blue Jackets from 2015-2020. Wennberg played for the Kraken last season, while Bjorkstrand was acquired in a July trade.

“I just know exactly how he plays. Obviously he’s improved a lot, but he hasn’t changed,” Wennberg said.

Six minutes later, Gourde went in alone up the side of the ice and made it 3-0. Wennberg was pleased with how the three were feeding off each other.

“(Gourde) plays really hard. He’s always on the puck,” Bjorkstrand added. “And I think when he has the puck, he makes smart plays.”

Eighteen-year-old Shane Wright, still waiting on his first goal of the preseason, had a few more chances. His bid from the doorstep slid wide of the crease and two early power-play looks were turned aside. He put two shots on net, blocked one of the Canucks’ and won 40% of his faceoffs.

The Kraken power play was scoreless on three attempts.

As Hakstol teased after the morning skate, the Kraken quit splitting goaltending responsibilities down the middle and had Grubauer play the whole game. He didn’t have much to do in the first period. Thanks to two power plays seven seconds apart, the Kraken opened up a 9-1 shot lead and wound up at 12-3 at the first intermission.

Grubauer earned some love from the crowd near the game’s midway point when he hit the splits but kept his five hole closed, sliding across the crease to deny Vancouver’s Tyler Myers. Myers stood next to the crease, motionless, for several seconds.

“Tonight is a difficult game for a goaltender to play. Grubi had two really good saves at 1-0,” Hakstol said. “For me, that’s a goaltender doing his job and doing it well.”

Grubauer also mopped up in the third period when the team bobbled the puck repeatedly in front of him.

At the other end Thatcher Demko, who was in net for most of the Kraken’s 4-3 overtime win Thursday night in Vancouver, kept the game close until Gourde’s first goal. Gourde added the empty netter.

The Kraken have a 4-0 record with two preseason road games remaining. They will stay on the road next week between games at the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

“So far, it’s been team efforts,” Bjorkstrand said. “Every line’s been going, different guys pitching in. Overall it’s been solid minutes we’ve put in.”