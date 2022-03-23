Kraken season-ticket holders are being told that the team will not implement contractual price increases between 3%-5% for next season, which they agreed to as part of their packages.

That means fans on full- and half-season plans for three-, five- and seven-year terms will pay the same amount in 2022-23 as they did this season. The announcement came Wednesday as the Kraken prepare to seek payment from ticket holders for next season amid a tough campaign. The Kraken are two points out of last place in the NHL standings, and the resale value of home-game tickets has declined substantially since opening night.

“This has been a remarkable journey, with many twists and turns,” states a letter to ticket holders from Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and general manager Ron Francis. “None of us could have imagined launching our team amid the unique challenges of a global pandemic including the prevalence of Omicron, vaccine verification, mask mandate, snowstorms and rescheduled games. We know that this has presented challenges, and so we are not increasing Kraken-only 44 and 22 game season-ticket prices for the 2022-23 season.”

Fans will be sent digital renewal instructions by the team and a copy of the letter by week’s end.

The increases would have been 5% for those on three-year plans, the most common option purchased by ticket holders. It would have been 4% for fans on five-year plans and 3% for seven-year packages.

For fans who took a one-year option on half-season plans — the only category that could go fewer than three years — their tickets also would cost the same if they renew. The price freeze does not apply to suite-holders, who have concerts included with their Kraken seats.

In addition, the team is offering what it calls “new benefits” for the season plans, including a bank of free tickets to use at the upcoming AHL affiliate’s new home arena in Coachella Valley, California, near Palm Springs.

The letter referenced the just-completed NHL trade deadline period in which the Kraken dealt away six players — including team captain Mark Giordano — to accumulate draft picks. Francis said this week he’ll use the picks this summer in potential deals to speed the team’s progress.

“It’s hard to say goodbye to players that helped us launch our team, but we have positioned ourselves extremely well heading into what will be a very busy offseason,” the letter states. “Over the next two drafts we have 25 draft picks, including nine in the first two rounds. We have an excellent scouting group working to identify young talent. Their hard work has already started to pay dividends through our first Entry Draft class including Matty Beniers, Ryker Evans and Ryan Winterton who continue to impress.”

No. 2 overall draft pick Beniers is expected to join the team next month once his sophomore season at the University of Michigan is over. The Wolverines are seeded No. 1 in the NCAA men’s tournament, which starts this week.

Right-handed defenseman Evans, taken in the second round last summer, is having a standout junior season with the Regina Pats of the WHL. He’s expected to start his pro career in the AHL next fall.

Third-round pick Winterton, a center with Hamilton of the junior-level Ontario Hockey League, missed nearly 1½ seasons due to COVID-19 shutdowns and a shoulder injury but has been surging since a January return. As of Wednesday, Winterton, who will return to junior hockey next season, had 15 goals and 19 assists in his first 26 games.

The Kraken’s letter to fans also states: “In addition to drafting well and developing our players, we are working daily to improve and add organizational depth to both our NHL and AHL lineups via trades, free agency and waivers, while managing the salary cap for long term success. We have salary-cap flexibility, and our ownership is committed to invest to improve our team now and for the future.”

The letter thanked fans for their support and “showing passion and commitment.”

“Our goal is to be a perennial playoff team competing annually to win the Stanley Cup,” the letter states. “We are shaping the team around character players who are hard-working and play a relentless team game. Our players proudly wear the ‘S’ and are laying the foundation for what is to come.”