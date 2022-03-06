RALEIGH, N.C. — Count center Jared McCann among those who feel the Kraken need to do more with the scoring chances they get.

McCann got a few good looks in Saturday night’s loss to the Washington Capitals in his first game action after a near two-week absence with an upper-body injury. But like many of his teammates, he didn’t put the puck in the net.

“We’re getting lots of chances,” McCann said before Sunday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. “Sometimes it gets pretty frustrating when the puck’s not going in for you. But as long as we just keep throwing the puck to the net and getting chances, they’re going to start going in for us.”

McCann said it isn’t a secret what they need to do.

“You’ve got to have net-front,” he said. “You’ve got to battle. There are a lot of big defensemen out there who are good at boxing out. It’s all about who wants it more in getting to the net, getting those extra pucks.”

After Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Carolina, the Kraken have scored two goals or fewer in seven of their past seven games and in 33 of 58 contests overall this season. Their record in those 33 games was a dismal 2-28-3 — and one of those two regulation victories was a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes back in November.

Advertising

Hakstol said before Sunday’s game he felt his Kraken would be “a determined group” and needed to “pick up where they left off” in generating those chances against the Capitals that weren’t always converted.

One reason Hakstol feels those chances keep coming is the Kraken having taken charge of winning one-on-one puck battles. And not just in the offensive zone.

“I thought our last couple of games, we’ve been very competitive in all areas of the rink,” he said. “I’ve been happy with that side of our game. That’s an area we can always improve and it’s a real important area for our team in terms of our effificency and our heaviness and our battle level with those 50-50 pucks and just our play with the puck from there.”

NC museum has Kraken twist

Among the attractions in downtown Raleigh is the NC Museum of History, which, on its third floor, contains the NC Sports Hall of Fame. The first thing you see upon entering is the San Francisco 49ers football helmet worn by the late Dwight Clark from Kinston, North Carolina, famed for making “The Catch” against Dallas to clinch the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

But move on past the football players, the waves and waves of basketball stars and some baseball players and golfers inducted, you’ll eventually see some hockey content with a Kraken twist. Two headshot photos up on a high wall display show Kraken general manager Ron Francis alongside former teammate and current Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour. Both are the Hall’s only hockey inductees. Brind’Amour has a display case with his jersey and a shot of him hoisting the Stanley Cup for Carolina in 2006.

Carolina’s championship is also listed alongside a display of plaques featuring “Great Moments in North Carolina Sports History.” The Hurricanes’ only title was the first ever won in North Carolina by a major pro sports team.

Notes