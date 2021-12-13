No NHL teams played Monday night, and that meant the Kraken couldn’t lose ground in the standings.

After recently coming within six points of a Western Conference playoff spot, the Kraken found themselves 11 points out entering Monday as they enter a back-to-back set against Pacific Division foes.

The Kraken travel to California to face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday night and the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

They have dropped five points behind the Vancouver Canucks, though they have played two more games. Seattle has more points than only last-place Arizona in the West and is a point behind Chicago.

It’s a far cry from the feel-good vibe of last week, when the Kraken were on a four-game point streak. But that’s what a 1-2-1 homestand will do. Climbing back up the standings will be tougher.

The Kraken stole a point from the Blue Jackets on Saturday night, storming back from a 4-1 third-period deficit to force overtime. But they need to start gaining two points per game in a hurry.

“I’m not a big believer that momentum from one game can carry over to the next game,” Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Monday. “You know, for sure the mindset, you know, that that feeling can carry over, and that’s the biggest thing. … We’re still working to grow to become the team that we want to be, so that’s something that’s critical for us, is to realize what we did in that third period, how we did it and then you know, collectively go out and do that tomorrow.”

The rest of December is a challenge. After the back-to-back set this week they return home for games against two of the NHL’s better offensive teams, Edmonton on Saturday and Toronto on Sunday. Then the Kraken face Arizona — who already defeated them this season — first-place Calgary twice, Vancouver and Philadelphia.

If the Kraken don’t gain ground in the standings this month, they might find themselves in “there’s always next year” mode by January.

That urgency has been evident during some intense practices recently. Complicating matters is the team’s battle with COVID-19 — three players are in protocol.

Maybe they’ll rally around the situation. They certainly did after a six-game losing streak this season, knocking off elite teams to get back into the playoff conversation.

“The thing that our players can take a lot of pride in is coming out in the third period and playing an outstanding period,” Hakstol said after the game Saturday. “Earning one point at the end of the day, that makes losing the extra point and not being able to finish it out in overtime a pretty hard pill for everybody to swallow.”

Maybe it’s like in the last road trip, when defenseman Mark Giordano tested positive after morning skate at Tampa Bay. The Kraken then went on to earn points in three of the four games on the trip.

The upcoming schedule isn’t as tough as that road trip. And with six games against division opponents, there’s an opportunity to gain some ground.

Those games could go a long way toward determining if the Kraken are still in the hunt by the time the new year comes around.

They’ve rallied before. Now they have to respond after a shaky homestand and the loss of three players and a coach to COVID for at least 10 days.