The Kraken brought in reinforcements this summer to jolt their power play, which was fourth-worst in the NHL last season at 14.6%.

“A key area for us that we need to continue to improve,” coach Dave Hakstol said.

Oliver Bjorkstrand, acquired via trade, had nine goals and 10 assists on the power play last season for the Columbus Blue Jackets. A regular on the Colorado Avalanche’s second unit, free-agent signing Andre Burakovsky had four goals and seven assists with the man advantage. Justin Schultz, a defenseman, scored twice and had five total points.

On the third day of training camp, a group debuted consisting of Matty Beniers, Burakovsky, Bjorkstrand, Alex Wennberg and Schultz. They’ve reassembled throughout and served as the top unit Oct. 1 in a preseason game against the Vancouver Canucks.

“It’s getting there. We’re talking every day, trying to figure out solutions that are going to make it dangerous,” Burakovsky said.

“We have something that we’re working on, and it’s going to be good.”

They’ve moved the puck well, but Burakovsky reminded that execution will be the real test, and the thing the group is lacking at the moment. He suggested the players — none of whom has played together much aside from Bjorkstrand and Wennberg, several years ago and for another team — were reading off each other too much instead of trusting the process.

“We’ve never played [on the] power play before. It’s going to come,” Burakovsky said. “We have all the tools that we need. I just think that we need to maybe not think so much. See what’s available, and react after that.”

He already feels the chemistry, on the power play and otherwise, with Beniers. The 19-year-old center surrounded by rookie of the year rumblings is “really good at holding onto the puck” and delivering it.

Burakovsky is good at finding him. He centered off the boards for Beniers on a scoring play at home against Vancouver. He then tapped the puck backward to Beniers on a power play in Calgary for the teenager’s third goal in three preseason games.

“We have some chemistry, and we’ll just try and build on that,” Burakovsky said.

Jared McCann, who led the Kraken last season in man-advantage goals (eight) and points (17), and offensively inclined defenseman Vince Dunn will factor in and have played on the second unit with Shane Wright, Yanni Gourde, Daniel Sprong and others. Gourde and Wright are crafty and quick, and the Kraken secured the right to Sprong’s heavy shot, signing him to a one-year, two-way contract off a professional tryout.

The groups have fluctuated based on who is in the preseason lineups. Through a 4-1 preseason start, the Kraken scored twice on 20 power-play attempts.

“None of our units have spent a lot of time together,” Hakstol said. “You look at some of the best power-play units in the league, they’ve been together for four to five-plus years, not four or five exhibition games.

“We’ve got work to do. We’ve got to build that chemistry and build that trust.”