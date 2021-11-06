GLENDALE, Ariz. — Despite being mired in an 0-for-22 slump on the power play, the Kraken were nonetheless feeling more upbeat about their play heading into Saturday night’s clash against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Kraken entered the game 3-for-36 overall at converting with the man advantage — an 8.3% ratio that began the day the league’s third worst before two Vegas power play goals Saturday vaulted the Golden Knights ahead of them and left only Arizona with a worse mark. Kraken coach Dave Hakstol had shaken up his team’s two power play lines in Edmonton last Monday and liked the looks they got with the puck. Those lines continued to gain quicker zone entries and moved the puck around well against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

And though they didn’t score on the power play, the Kraken did get a Morgan Geekie goal just two seconds after a first period Buffalo penalty expired.

“Obviously right now we’re creating a lot of chances,’’ said Kraken center Alex Wennberg, who set up Geekie’s goal with a cross-ice pass that was one-timed home. “I feel like we could be getting a little bit more of a reward than we have the last couple of games.

“But at the end of the day, sometimes you just need a lucky bounce, or a goal where you bang in the rebound. And right now, we’re creating those chances.

“The confidence, I feel like it’s up. Right now, we’re doing a lot of good things. You’ve just got to find that little extra thing to score a goal.’’

Hakstol said his team’s zone entries have looked better since the Edmonton switchover, as has their execution inside the opposition end. “Obviously, we saw the culmination of that with the (Geekie) goal right at the end of the power play the other night,” he said. “That was still a power play setup and other than the fact that it doesn’t count statistically, it’s a 5-on-4. So, I hope to see that continue to build. The entries are key, retrievals on second pucks are huge. So, those are two areas that have to continue to be areas of success for us. And then just that swagger in finishing plays and being hungry around the net.’’

No lingering effects for Geekie

Geekie’s goal Thursday was his first since opening night in Vegas, with a stretch of nine games between those contests in which he was held without a point. He’d also taken a blow to the head Oct. 19 on a high hit by Jonas Siegenthaler of the New Jersey Devils at the tail end of the team’s first road trip and had to leave in the second period with an undisclosed upper body injury.

On Saturday, Geekie said he didn’t think any lingering effects from the hit have impacted his production. Though he didn’t miss any games, he wore a no-contact jersey in practice for a day and saw limited action in the team’s ensuing home opener against Vancouver.

“I got hit in New Jersey and went through the whole protocol thing,’’ he said. “And then it was weird because I hadn’t really had anything like that. But I cleared up pretty much the day after.”

Geekie added that he’d had scoring chances before the injury but failed to convert. “The games before, I think there were games where I could have been better for sure,’’ he said. “But I’m not going to put all my emphasis on getting points and things like that. I think I can round out my game a little more in other areas as well. When I can help on the scoresheet, that’s definitely nice. But we’ve got a lot of guys up and down the lineup that can do that. I’m just trying to go out there and stick to my game.”

No start yet for Driedger

Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer got the start in nets against the Coyotes, leaving Chris Driedger to again wait to make his first start of the season. Driedger’s lone appearance came Oct. 18 in midgame relief of Grubauer in which the Kraken backup wound up hurting his knee and hasn’t played since.

With the Kraken facing an important divisional road game Tuesday in Las Vegas, it’s now likely Driedger won’t start until at least Thursday’s home game against Anaheim.

Hakstol likes change he made

Hakstol has juggled his even-strength lines as well in a bid to jumpstart an offense that until the Buffalo contest had scored two goals or fewer in five of the previous seven games. And he saw enough Thursday whenever Jordan Eberle and Jaden Schwartz that he stuck with both on a top line with Wennberg for Saturday night’s contest. .

“They had that chemistry and obviously are coming off the good night,” Hakstol said pregame.

Eberle notched the franchise’s first ever hat trick in Thursday’s affair, while Schwartz logged three assists and picked up an empty-net goal in the final minutes. And while Schwartz had little to do with it, Eberle needed only 15 seconds against the Coyotes to score his sixth of the season. He got hold of a loose puck behind the net, shifted to his forehand and flung it past goalie Karel Vejmelka.