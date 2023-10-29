TAMPA BAY, Fla. — Part of the upside within another disappointing Kraken defeat Saturday night was seeing forward Eeli Tolvanen finally put a puck in the net.

Tolvanen got himself in a dangerous position and showed some stick artistry in redirecting a shot by new linemate Jared McCann. That it took Tolvanen nine games to score after notching 16 in only 48 contests last season is again a reason for early season Kraken concerns about overall offensive productivity.

“It felt great,” Tolvanen said of finally breaking the ice. “Everybody wants to score early in the season. I feel like the last couple of games I haven’t had that many chances and so now it’s nice to get that first one out of the way.”

And of course, the only Kraken forward who hasn’t gotten his first goal out of the way is Matty Beniers, reigning Calder Trophy winner as the NHL’s top rookie. The Kraken can talk aplenty about “two-way hockey” by guys such as Tolvanen, Beniers and Jordan Eberle, but there’s an offensive component to that phrase that’s been missing in action.

Heading into Monday’s trip finale against the Tampa Bay Lightning here at Amalie Arena, the Kraken, who had a team day off Sunday, had scored two goals or fewer in seven of their opening nine games. Not surprisingly, they’ve lost all seven.

Clearly, the Lightning clash is one they badly need to win to escape this 10-game stretch with a modicum of success given a 2-5-2 record. Working in the Kraken’s favor, Pacific Division playoff hopefuls Edmonton and Calgary have struggled just as badly leading into their Sunday outdoor Heritage Classic clash at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton.

But the Vegas Golden Knights have taken off, the Los Angeles Kings are doing well and the Vancouver Canucks look much stronger than many anticipated. And so, realistically, if the Kraken expect the Oilers to eventually rebound to Stanley Cup contender form — and perhaps the Flames, though that isn’t guaranteed — their playoff aspirations already face an uphill struggle potentially worsened by digging too deep an early hole.

The Kraken hoped forward Andre Burakovsky could rebound off a prior torn groin and replicate the form that saw him leading the team in points before he got hurt last February. Instead, he suffered an upper body injury that’s knocked him out until sometime in December.

Given the Kraken did not acquire additional top-fight offensive players this summer, they can ill afford anyone else they were counting on big to also not meet expectations. They’d hoped Beniers could build off his 24 goals last season and Tolvanen his abbreviated 16.

What remains to be seen now is whether the combined lone goal between them is an aberration created by the sheer quality of teams the Kraken have faced. As McCann alluded to following Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers, the Kraken are “playing some good teams right now. We’ve got to realize that we’re not going to score seven or eight goals a game.”

Still, they’ll need to score more than two. They’ve scored 12 combined goals — seven and five — in two victories and managed to squeeze just two points out of the remaining seven games.

Playing this many playoff teams as the Kraken have the past three weeks will usually make scoring tougher. Which is why getting the mental part out of the way for Tolvanen, Eberle and — they hope — Beniers in short order could help things normalize once the schedule eases.

For now, coach Dave Hakstol has gauged progress by team efforts. Since this daunting road trip began, the Kraken have been in every contest and had multi-goal leads in each.

“I mean, every day there are important points on the line,” Hakstol said. “Whether you’re at home or on the road. You know, we’ve got a little traction on this road trip … so, it starts with the start of the hockey game and that first 10 minutes. We did a good job of that in Carolina in a real tough building. We got off to a good start. And we have to do that again.”

The Kraken did start well Saturday against the Panthers, grabbing a 2-0 lead midway through. But as in Carolina, they couldn’t build off that production. Had they done so, their record might be 4-4-1 instead of 2-5-2, and it’s a different conversation heading into the Lightning game.

No one at season’s end will care about the quality of teams the Kraken beat or lost to. It’s all about standings points. To make the playoffs, they’ll need to start racking up a few more.

Just as no one will care about underlying statistics.

The Kraken are 16th in the league in expected goals with 22.5 according to the MoneyPuck analytics website. They are only 22nd in actual goals with 25.18.

So, sure, they’ve been unlucky at times, but hardly the offensive juggernaut they were last season in compiling the NHL’s fourth highest scoring total. The Kraken set a modern analytics record last season with an even strength shooting percentage — shots on net that become goals — of 10.34%.

This season, they’re second worst at 5.36%.

Sure, there’s hope they normalize toward a league average closer to 7% or 8%. But last season’s shooting percentage lasted the entire campaign, so there’s no guarantee things will normalize this time.

Only way that happens is by scoring more. Tolvanen doing that is a start, helped by McCann being added to his and Yanni Gourde’s line after Burakovsky’s injury.

“He scored 40 goals last year, so everybody’s got a lot of respect for him out there,” Tolvanen said of McCann, whose four goals have him on a similar pace for 36. “So, I think he makes a lot of room for me and (Gourde). We’ve got to get down low, do the things we do best and get in deep on the forecheck.”

And get more pucks past goalies.