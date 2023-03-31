Kraken general manager Ron Francis said Friday he had planned for injured forward Andre Burakovsky to return by mid-March and still hasn’t given up on him returning for the opening round of the playoffs.

But Burakovsky, sidelined most of the past two months because of a lower-body injury, suffered a previously undisclosed setback in his recovery that prevented his anticipated return.

Burakovsky has been skating in full gear and working with team skills development coaches, though there’s no plan yet for him to start participating in Kraken morning skates or practices.

Francis said the lack of participation in team drills won’t preclude Burakovsky from returning in just more than two weeks should the Kraken qualify as expected for postseason play.

“In a perfect world, he’s back and skating and practicing before that happens,” Francis said. “But if we’re not able to do all of that and he’s still ready to go, we’ve seen that with other guys. [Tampa Bay forward Nikita] Kucherov, you saw that [2021] year and [Chicago winger] Patrick Kane [in 2015], where they just came back for the playoffs. So we’re still trying to figure out the timeline with him, but we’ll take him back when everybody’s ready.”

Burakovsky was the team’s leading point-getter when injured on the opening shift of a game Feb. 7 against the New York Islanders after the All-Star break. His last full game was on Jan. 28 against Columbus, and the Kraken have struggled at times in his absence — going 12-10-4 after starting 29-15-4.

Nevertheless, the Kraken’s strong first half of the season afforded plenty of cushion, and they entered play Friday with a seven-point lead on Calgary and eight points up on Nashville — two teams vying for the final Western Conference playoff spot. They also had the playoff-positioned Winnipeg Jets — who trailed them by five points — as a buffer between them and those two teams.

Calgary has seven games left, Nashville eight, and the Kraken (41-25-8) have eight. Statistical websites such as FiveThirtyEight had Francis’ team at a greater than 99% playoff chance. The Kraken play the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena, facing a team that sat third in the Pacific Division as of Friday but had been red hot since beefing up at the trade deadline.

The Kraken were the only playoff-positioned team not to make any moves — even after Burakovsky’s injury — during the weeks preceding that March 3 deadline.

One possible reason, Francis said Friday, was because he expected Burakovsky’s return mid-month.

“We felt at the trade deadline he’d maybe be back in another week to ten days,” Francis said. “But he had a little setback. He just kind of tweaked something. So we got him back and kind of started over again a little bit. But he’s progressing well, and hopefully we’ll get him back at some point.”

Francis was asked whether he’d have made a deadline move had he known Burakovsky would still be out.

“At the time, maybe, I’m just not sure,” he said. “But we were thinking at the time we were going to get him back shortly after the deadline. It didn’t work out. But at some point we’re hoping to get him back.”

In the interim, the Kraken have seen Jared McCann blossom into a 35-goal scorer while rookie Matty Beniers snapped a recent monthlong goal drought and now has 21. Daniel Sprong notched his 20th in Thursday’s win over the Anaheim Ducks, and Jaden Schwartz scored for the second consecutive contest and has 19.

McCann’s 27 goals at even strength are sixth-most in the league, and the Kraken lead the NHL with 213 goals in five-on-five play. But the power play, never great even when Burakovsky was healthy, has stalled at times without him and was only 24th at 19.2% efficiency.

Only the New York Islanders were worse in power-play proficiency among playoff-positioned teams. Sprong’s power-play goal Thursday left the Kraken 12 for 70 (17.1%) since Burakovsky was injured, compared with 20.2% beforehand, so it’s unclear how much Burakovsky would help the man advantage.

But his playoff experience as a key contributor to Stanley Cups with the Washington Capitals in 2018 and Colorado Avalanche last spring would likely help a Kraken team lacking elite goal scoring beyond McCann. Burakovsky led the Kraken with 39 points when he went down in his 49th game, having tallied 13 goals and 26 assists to that point.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said this week that it’s getting closer to where a decision on Burakovsky’s availability must be made. Hakstol also seemed to echo the sentiments of Francis, that any Burakovsky return might not see him work out with the team as much as typically wanted.

“It’s not ideal as you get to this time of year,” Hakstol said. “We may not have the luxury of the ideal pathway towards that. But I can’t really answer that right now, because we’re not at that point yet. He’s not ready to rejoin the team in practice as of yet. So when we get to that point I’ll have a little better idea of what that process will look like and how much time we have the luxury of using.”