When Andrew Allen was hired as a Kraken consultant and professional scout nearly two years ago, it seemed obvious he’d eventually join the team’s coaching ranks as its debut NHL season neared.

That became a reality Tuesday, as the team named Allen its goalie coach on Dave Haskstol’s staff, joining previously named assistants Paul McFarland and Jay Leach. Allen, who turned 45 last week, will oversee one of the league’s better goaltending tandems in Philipp Grubauer and Chris Driedger, having done the job previously for four seasons with the Buffalo Sabres.

“Andrew has been a valuable member of our team over the last year and played an integral role in the Expansion Draft as our pro goalie scout,” Kraken general manager Ron Francis said in a release. “We’re proud to keep working with him as he transitions to a coaching role bringing his wealth of experience with him to our team’s day-to-day.”

The team also announced that former Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma, 50, has been named an assistant with the Kraken’s American Hockey League affiliate in Charlotte next season. Bylsma was an assistant with the Detroit Red Wings

Allen’s work in Buffalo saw him oversee Robin Lehner and Carter Hutton, among others. He’d also served as a developmental goalie coach with Chicago’s AHL affiliate from 2012-2015 and as goalie coach with the Japanese national team for five years before that.

Those jobs followed his own netminding career with the University of Vermont and five subsequent professional seasons in the American Hockey League and the ECHL.

On a hockey trivia note, Allen also was the first NCAA goaltender to score a game-winning goal — credited for one against Harvard on Jan. 3, 1998. Harvard had pulled its goalie and was deep in the Catamounts’ end when a centering pass missed everybody and went all the way down the ice into the Crimson’s net.

Allen had been the last Vermont player to touch the puck and was credited with the goal, which gave his team a 4-2 lead. Harvard scored with seconds remaining to make it a 4-3 final, with Allen’s goal credited as the winner.