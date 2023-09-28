The Kraken were second-to-last in the NHL in faceoff win percentage last season. They made the playoffs and won a series regardless, so no biggie.

But everything starts with a faceoff, and that’s a bit of ground needing to be made up throughout. That advantage would be nice to have going forward.

They lost one of their best faceoff men, Morgan Geekie, to free agency this summer. They picked up a top-100 draw taker, however, in Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The nine-year veteran has been willing to share his expertise this week, and the young guns have been willing to hear him out. Maybe that tiny, extra adjustment can help.

“That’s definitely something I’ve been working on,” defending NHL rookie of the year Matty Beniers said. “It’s nice to have more guys here that you can take draws (against). Obviously Bellemare’s coming in. He’s a great draw guy. Got Yanni (Gourde), (Alex) Wennberg.”

With age typically comes wisdom in this area. Bellemare, for instance, started out in the 40s but worked his way up into the 50s, with his career-best a superb 60.8% in 2020-21.

Beniers, who finished at 42.2% last season, did faceoff work with Bellemare earlier this week. Bellemare also gave a demonstration to prospect David Goyette, who will take that knowledge with him back to the Ontario Hockey League. He was returned to his junior team, the Sudbury Wolves, on Tuesday.

Bellemare took rapid-fire draws against 19-year-old center Shane Wright during Thursday’s morning skate, going after it so hard he almost hit assistant coach Dave Lowry in the face with the butt of his stick. Hugs and apparent apologies ensued.

“He’s (a) veteran guy that’s played a lot of hockey and played on some good teams. He brings that veteran leadership,” coach Dave Hakstol said last week. “Extremely competitive. Outstanding team guy. Whatever needs to be done, he’s a guy that’s willing to do it.”

Seattle won 43.6% of its draws through 14 playoff games, worst out of 16 playoff teams, though the number of games played varied widely. One can’t say the same about the uniformly 82-game regular season, however, when the Kraken were 31st of 32 teams at 45.3%. The Buffalo Sabres were worse.

In an extremely limited sample size this preseason, it’s gone … OK. In Monday’s split-squad games, the Kraken youth didn’t fare well against the Flames’ veterans, winning 43.5% in Calgary. But Seattle’s own veterans enjoyed a solid night on the dot to the tune of 59.3%. Bellemare won 13 of 17 draws while his pupil, Beniers, won 12 of 18.

Thursday’s game against the Canucks was reminiscent of last season’s struggles. The Canucks won nearly 60% of draws through two periods.

There are times during the game where it’s costly. Hakstol didn’t specifically point to faceoff wins as a way to make the man advantage more advantageous this week, but they fit the bill.

“We have to start with the puck more on our power play. That’s an area that brings you momentum right away,” Hakstol said. “Our entries are not a problem — we’ve been very good at getting in the zone and getting set up. But when you have to do that too often at the start of a two-minute power play, you’re giving momentum away right away.”

Faceoff wins are group projects. Wingers have to jump in and take over when the puck is for the taking, or 50/50. But it starts in the middle, and centers take them personally.

“Another year, a little better technique, watching film, get a little stronger,” Beniers said. “Those things all help.”

And perhaps the Kraken can take it a little easier on themselves this season.