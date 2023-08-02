Inside the NHL

It wasn’t too long ago that the worst connotation NHL teams could draw from the words “Crack my back” would be one of their players getting viciously cross-checked from behind.

But the Kraken last week discovered something else to worry about when their help in somewhat inadvertently promoting a sexually-loaded “Krack my back” riff on the phrase — the “K” subbed in to signify “Kraken” — came back to bite them in the, um, backside. More accurately, a so-called “BookTok” drama morphed into a five-alarm social-media dumpster fire that some fans over age 35 might be totally confused about or completely unaware of.

But for Kraken center Alex Wennberg and his wife, Felicia, the “Krack my back” phrase — a variation on “Break my back” sexual slang denoting vigorous sexual activity — and some fans deploying it online and in the stands at games equates to sexual harassment.

It all started with a small subset of BookTok — itself a subset community of the TikTok social-media platform. The BookTok hashtag is used by content creators to review or discuss books and in this particular case, a smaller group of those users focused on increasingly popular hockey romance literature.

An even smaller group has created online content subbing in names of actual NHL players for some fictitious characters in the novels.

Some players are more popular than others, usually because of their appearance. We’ve long seen such dynamics in reverse, when female athletes are praised by male onlookers for looks over skill, be it tennis player Anna Kournikova, female beach volleyball players at the Olympics or any number of Barstool Sports polls or podcast topics.

This time, though, the skate is on the other proverbial foot with results no less cringeworthy at their most extreme.

Wennberg, in particular, is the Kraken champion of BookTok appreciation videos. Young, mostly female fans, some more expressive than others, have posted short clips of Wennberg with fawning commentary.

It’s generally seemed harmless and an easy invitation for NHL teams hoping to hook new fans. And at its roots, appreciating players for looks isn’t vastly different from regular “power rankings” run by some mainstream sports media outlets on the best-dressed or most fashionable NHL players.

Except when it’s taken too far.

The Kraken jumped aboard the BookTok bandwagon last winter, viewing romance-literature-craving fans as a somewhat unorthodox opportunity. On their TikTok account, the Kraken began posting BookTok captioned still shots and slow-motion videos of players such as Wennberg and Vince Dunn walking to the locker room pregame wearing fashionable attire.

They even flew out the most passionate of Wennberg appreciators on BookTok, a Nashville-based “influencer” named Kierra Lewis, in May to attend Game 4 of the second-round playoff series against Dallas at Climate Pledge Arena.

Lewis shared videos of that journey with her 1.1 million TikTok followers, showing off a Kraken jersey gifted her by the team with a BookTok nameplate and the No. 1 emblazoned on it.

Others showed Lewis in the lower-bowl stands for pregame warmups, hanging out with Kraken mascot Buoy and holding a “Krack my back” sign. The sign is again featured in other videos of her shouting “Krack my back!” to Wennberg as he’s stretching on the ice.

During the game, Lewis was shown on arena scoreboards holding the sign. Anyhow, the Kraken lost, Lewis flew home, and the team was eliminated days later. The Kraken, who’d received some outside complaints on social media about players being objectified, stopped posting BookTok content from there but left videos up on their social-media platforms.

Apparently, though, nothing stopped for the Wennbergs. Felicia Wennberg — who’d admittedly played along at first, joking online about Alex Wennberg’s good looks — took to Instagram last week to ask BookTok users to stop harassing her husband and their family — which includes their 2-year-old son Rio — with “predatory” and sexually explicit direct messages. “What doesn’t sit with me is when your desires come with sexual harassment, inappropriate comments, and the fact that with the internet, we can normalize behavior that would never be ok if we flipped the genders around,” she wrote.

The post largely drew mocking backlash on her Instagram feed, with some fans also criticizing Alex Wennberg’s play and commenting on their marriage. BookTok influencer Lewis expressed outrage on social media that her name was left visible by Felicia Wennberg on screenshots of one of her since-deleted BookTok video postings cited as being offensive.

That post contains Lewis describing in graphic language what she’d like to have Alex Wennberg do to her body. Felicia Wennberg posted that other users shared that video in explicit direct messages to her.

Lewis posted she was also upset that the Kraken last week unfollowed her account and removed BookTok-related posts from their social-media platforms.

“The reason why BookTok even was aware of the Kraken, or hell, half these hockey teams, is when they started doing these slo-mos and, ‘Hey, BookTok, look at us, look at us,’ ” Lewis said in her video.

Lewis did not return messages seeking comment.

The Kraken issued a statement Tuesday saying: “Social media provides us with a great opportunity to connect with new audiences and we originally engaged with the BookTok community in this spirit. However, this is a good reminder that unintended consequences may arise. It is disappointing that a small percentage of online commenters crossed a line.”

Alex Wennberg on Sunday issued his own Instagram statement, saying the “aggressive language” by some fans “is not something we support or want our child to grow up with.” He added: “We can all take a joke and funny comments but when it turns personal and into something bigger that effects our family, we need to tell you that we’ve had enough. Enough of sexual harassment, and harassment of our character and our relationship.”

If anything, this is a reminder that athletes are human, and, be they male or female, there is a distinct line between appreciating vs. objectifying and harassing. The Kraken’s statement called it a “learning moment” for them considering their posts fed some of the frenzy.

But they also stopped once it became clear that frenzy was harmful. Actually, when Alex Wennberg indicated that things had moved beyond fun to something uncomfortable.

Now that the Wennbergs have shared their feelings, everybody else can head to the penalty box for two minutes to cool down. And figure out how best to avoid something similar happening the next time pro sports and social media inevitably try to connect in an innovative way.