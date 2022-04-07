CHICAGO — Nobody was suggesting the Kraken start diving around like a bunch of Oscar-seeking soccer players.

But the Kraken have started noticing of late that they’re the only ones spending any time in the penalty box. The situation became somewhat critical Wednesday night in St. Louis, when the Kraken were penalized six times to just once for the Blues.

Kraken forward Jordan Eberle sounded the alarm postgame, saying his team had to “find a way to move our feet to create power plays. I think the last five games, we’ve had like three power plays.

“So, we have to find a way to create more offensive zone chances. And when that happens, with second opportunities, that’s when guys get their sticks in on you and that’s when you create power plays. So, we have to find a way to do that.”

The Kraken actually had six power-play chances in five games heading into Thursday, but Eberle’s point remains that it isn’t nearly enough to win consistently.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol agreed before Thursday’s game against the Chicago Blackhawks that his team had to start drawing more penalties.

“We’ve got to work a little harder in situations to draw some penalties,” he said. “We haven’t been on the power play very much if you look over the last couple of weeks.”

Hakstol said it has little to do with the Kraken trading away six players at the deadline, moves that corresponded to the team’s decline in drawing penalties. He feels the Kraken have “moved the puck well for a majority of these games” since those trades and that “for whatever reason” some close, tight calls that could have gone against opponents haven’t been called.

“I felt like we deserved a couple last night,” Hakstol said of the Blues game. “There were a couple of hooks on the hands that were called against us. But I look at (Morgan) Geekie’s mini breakaway and he got a little tug on the hand (by Blues defenseman Nick Leddy). So, we’ve got to keep generating those situations. We’ve got to be hungry and hard on pucks and skate through some more of those areas and work to draw some power plays because obviously special teams make a big difference at this time of year.”

‘Pride Night’ coming Saturday

The Kraken plan to celebrate “Pride Night” on Saturday against the Calgary Flames, using nonbinary artist Glynn Rosenberg to design warmup jerseys that incorporate symbols associated with the LGBTQ+ communities. Rosenberg’s design is meant to convey the message that all people, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity, belong in the game of hockey.

Color usage for the jerseys involves a reinterpretation of the trans flag, where shades of blue represent the deep sea — home of the Kraken — while budding roses represents bright futures for trans and nonbinary people. The use of pansy flowers on the jerseys is meant to disrupt perceptions of hockey and gender norms by combining images of softness and femininity with the strength typically found within the sport.

During the game, the pride flag will be projected on the Climate Pledge Arena ice and ribbon boards and players’ stick tape. It will also be used on rally towels the team and sponsor Symetra are giving away to fans.

The Starbucks community star honoree for the night will be volunteers at Lambert House, an LGBTQ Youth Center which cares for, champions and celebrates young people in the Greater Seattle area.

Hossa retires with Blackhawks

During a television pause midway through the opening period, the Blackhawks honored their former star forward and Hockey Hall of Famer Marian Hossa. The United Center crowd gave Hossa, 43, who quit playing in 2017 because of a progressive skin disorder, a rousing ovation lasting well over a minute.

Hossa signed a one-day deal with the team Thursday, so he could officially retire a member of the Blackhawks — with the team also announcing plans to retire his No. 81 jersey. He played the final eight of his 19 NHL seasons with the team and entered the Hall of Fame in November.

“It means so much to me because those were the best years of my life in Chicago,” Hossa, who attended Thursday’s game, said during a live interview on the video scoreboard.

The Slovakian native played for Chicago from 2009-2017, taking part in three Stanley Cup titles with them in 2010, 2013 and 2015. He played in two other finals with Pittsburgh in 2008 and Detroit in 2009 and is the only player in NHL history to play in three consecutive championship series with three different teams.

Notes