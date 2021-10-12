Seattle Kraken at Vegas Golden Knights
7 p.m. | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: ESPN | Radio: 950 AM
Seattle Kraken season preview 2021-22 🏒
McCann, Oleksiak, Donskoi clear COVID-19 protocol, arrive in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS — Kraken forwards Joonas Donskoi and Jared McCann and defenseman Jamie Oleksiak cleared COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday and have arrived in Las Vegas ahead of the season opener against the Golden Knights.
Multiple sources confirmed the players are at T-Mobile Arena and expected to play, leaving only forward Calle Jarnkrok still in COVID-19 protocol and unavailable.
Kraken pregame notes: Seattle prepares for first game while dealing with COVID-19 protocol
LAS VEGAS — As of seven hours before the game, the Seattle Kraken is still figuring out what the inaugural lineup will be.
Marcus Johansson was the only player who entered COVID-19 protocol on the ice for morning skate on Tuesday. That could change as the rest of the players in protocol continue to test in Seattle to see if they can get clearance in time for Tuesday’s game in Vegas.
After skate, head coach Dave Hakstol said it could take more time to figure out just who would be suiting up for the Kraken, though he hoped to have clarity for the players soon.
“I’m not going to make predictions (with COVID protocol),” said Hakstol. “We’re gonna have our lineup for today, it’s still a work in progress. We’re gonna continue that for the next few hours.”
Everyone else was on the ice for the first morning skate of the season, excluding Alex Barre-Boulet.
Quiz: Are you ready for Kraken season? Test your NHL knowledge here.
Hockey season is finally here.
You know the players, you’ve watched the preseason games, and you’ve read our complete preview coverage.
So, are you ready to cheer on the Kraken?
From Seattle-area players and history to Stanley Cup champs and NHL greats, test your hockey knowledge with our 12-question quiz.
The Kraken’s first regular-season game is all about history, and the players are ready for it
LAS VEGAS — When the most recent Seattle major professional hockey expansion team debuted some 106 years ago, Bernie Morris took the opening faceoff surrounded by royalty that included Frank Foyston, Jack Walker and a goalie named Hap Holmes.
And so, with apologies to whatever COVID-19-depleted Kraken group takes the ice here Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights, all the angst over roster additions and line matchups entering the contest won’t amount to a hill of historical beans.
A century from now, when fans gaze back at details of the night the Kraken first carried Seattle’s NHL aspirations, nobody will care much about whether goalie Philipp Grubauer ultimately matched the Hall of Fame legacy of Holmes, or whether Jaden Schwartz or Jordan Eberle could replicate the similarly enshrined Foyston or Walker.
A Kraken fan’s visual guide to hockey and the NHL
The Kraken and the NHL have finally arrived in Seattle. But before the puck drops on your new favorite sport Oct. 12, let's make sure you're ready.
Do you know where the crease is located? Or what all those circles on the ice are for? At the very least, you're familiar with zambonis.
Whether you're a complete newbie eager to learn the basics or an underground Seattle hockey fan looking for a refresher, we're here to help.
From the lines and zones that divide an NHL rink to players' positions and responsibilities, here's a proper introduction to hockey.
Kraken players welcome opportunity to reinvent themselves and forge a new identity in Seattle
It’s all there to be written for the Seattle Kraken, which is the beauty, wonder and appeal of the newest franchise in town.
We saw it, long ago, with the other expansion teams that now have become established elders in the Seattle sports scene. There’s nothing quite like being on the ground floor of possibility, where everything is a first and the sense of shared ownership is powerful.
Soon enough, there will be complaints, resentments, second-guesses — the baggage of being an invested sports fan. But now, the slate is clean, a tabula rasa upon which every Kraken player is eager to add his signature.
The excitement has been building from the day the franchise was awarded in December 2018, following a long and often torturous battle for the arena that made it possible. It grew through the team-building process that finally took tangible shape during the expansion and entry drafts in a whirlwind week in late July. Tweaking of the roster followed, and no doubt will continue apace as general manager Ron Francis and coach Dave Hakstol try to shape the sort of tenacious team they have extolled.
A high-energy, relentless style has led Tampa Bay and others to NHL playoff success. Will it work for the Kraken?
Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer had a shellshocked look on his face as he skated through the handshake line in June after his most recent NHL game that actually counted for something.
Same with teammate and winger Joonas Donskoi, who with Grubauer had just played his final contest for a Colorado Avalanche team that finished with the league’s best regular-season record, only to be dispatched in the second playoff round by the Vegas Golden Knights.
It was the same scene playing out in Tampa Bay for current Kraken winger Alex Wennberg and goalie Chris Driedger, whose Florida Panthers had fought all season to gain home-ice advantage over the in-state rival Lightning, only to drop the first two games of their playoff matchup at home en route to an opening-round defeat.
You could go on and on about new Kraken players most recently eliminated by teams playing a high-energy style with relentless forechecking and puck movement they will now try to emulate with Seattle’s expansion club.
