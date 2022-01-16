After starting the last two games, Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger entered the COVID protocol on Sunday. He is the only Kraken player in the protocol after Alexander Wennberg, the last player in it, exited last week before their three-game road trip.

Driedger started the 2-1 loss in St. Louis on Thursday night and the 3-1 loss to the Kings on Saturday, where he allowed two goals.

The 27-year-old goalie has started nine games this season with an .896 save percentage. He last started two games in a row at the end of November, when he beat the Sabres and Panthers, and was placed on injured reserve.

Kraken coach Dave Hakstol said Sunday the team would recall AHL goaltender Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte to be the backup Monday. The 27-year-old has a .884 save percentage in five games with the Checkers, and a .924 save percentage with the Allen Americans of the ECHL in 10 contests. He has four games of NHL experience with the Colorado Avalanche and Toronto Maple Leafs.

At Sunday’s practice at Climate Pledge Arena, Kraken goalie coach Andrew Allen practiced as the second goalie in Driedger’s pads. Philipp Grubauer will likely start Monday against the Blackhawks after not playing since the 5-2 loss to Dallas on Wednesday.