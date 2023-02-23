Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger was placed on waivers Thursday at 11 a.m. The other 31 NHL teams have 24 hours to make a claim on the 28-year-old, who hasn’t appeared in a game this season following June knee surgery.

Driedger saw 27 games for Seattle last season, posting a 9-14-1 record with a 2.96 goals-against average and an .899 save percentage.

He suffered a torn right ACL while playing for Team Canada in the International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship following the Kraken season. The expected recovery time was seven-to-nine months, putting his estimated return date between January and March. He started skating at Kraken Community Iceplex in December and has joined the team on recent road trips.

“It was a slow progression, but we’re seeing a light at the end of the tunnel,” he told The Seattle Times last week.

“I’m feeling good. ACLs are the kind of thing where you want to make sure you don’t come back too early, so we just need to find that sweet spot. When I’m ready, I’ll be very, very excited.”

During his recovery time, Driedger launched a charitable initiative that eases some of the financial strain for kids wanting to try out the goaltending position. He also mentored an 11-year-old Jr. Kraken goalie.

Driedger has seen 65 games in parts of six seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Kraken. His career record is 30-23-5.