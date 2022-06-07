The Seattle Kraken announced Tuesday that goaltender Chris Driedger had “successful” knee surgery Monday after suffering a torn right ACL on May 29. His estimated recovery timeline is 7-9 months, which would allow him to return in December at the earliest.

Driedger suffered the injury during the third period of Team Canada’s gold medal game against Finland at the IIHF World Championships on May 29. The Winnipeg native represented his home country in the tournament after the conclusion of the NHL season.

Mikael Granlund scored on a 5-on-3 break to tie the game at 1. Driedger was injured on that play and replaced by Matt Tomkins. Finland went on to win 4-3 in overtime in Tampere, Finland.

Driedger made 27 appearances for the Kraken in 2021-22. He finished with a 9-14-1 record, a 2.96 goals-against average, an .899 save percentage and a shutout in his second-to-last start against the San Jose Sharks on April 29.

Kraken forward Brandon Tanev also had recent surgery for a torn ACL. Tanev’s procedure took place Dec. 30 and he’s expected to return in time for the upcoming season.

This story will be updated.